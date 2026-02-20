‘I Doubt I Will’: Trump Weighs In on His Chances of ‘Making It’ to Heaven at Board of Peace Meet

President Donald Trump’s unfiltered personality often comes out during his formal public speeches. For many critics, these off-script remarks have become a staple source of entertainment, while for others, it is a reason to repeatedly question his credibility and mental well-being.

Trump made another such remark about his chances of “making it” to heaven during the inaugural Gaza Board of Peace meeting in Washington, D.C. It was an event organized by his administration that brought together representatives from 50 countries to discuss global conflicts and strategies for promoting peace.

The 79-year-old said that he enjoys joking and being sarcastic about what might happen after he dies, but he also shared what he described as his honest view.

Trump on heaven: “I hope I make it, but I doubt I will to be honest with you. A lot of you will. I’m, I’m not so sure.” pic.twitter.com/uRNbG3yFJT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2026

“I hope to make it. But I doubt I will, to be honest with you. A lot of you will. I’m not so sure.” Trump said. “I said ‘I will never make it to heaven,’ and the NYT (New York Times) did a front-page story about it – No, I was just having Fun.”

The president went on, “I really think I should probably make it.. I mean, I am not a perfect candidate, but I do a hell of a lot of good for perfect people.”

The comment immediately sparked reactions online with netizens expressing their views regarding his thoughts. “What is he saying? I am lost,” one person commented on X. Another claimed that he might be trolling the media once again with an indirect jab.

This is not the first time Trump has talked about heaven. In August 2025, during an appearance on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, he said he hoped that helping end the war in Ukraine following Russia’s 2022 invasion might improve his chances of getting into heaven.

“If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty — I want to try to get to heaven if possible,” Trump said at the time. “I’m hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons,” he stated.

Following his earlier comments about heaven, Trump’s campaign reportedly sent fundraising emails to supporters with the subject line, “I want to try and get to heaven.”

As online chatter arose, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt doubled down on Trump’s words and said, “I think the president was serious. I think the president wants to get to heaven, as I hope we all do in this room, as well,” she wrote on X.

In October 2025, the White House celebrated Trump’s announcement of a landmark Israel‑Hamas peace deal, touting him as “The Peace President,” as calls mounted for him to win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

However, the prize was awarded to Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado. The award ceremony was held on October 10 in Oslo, Norway. According to the BBC, Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump during a meeting at the White House in January 2026.

However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee clarified that while a medal may change hands, the Nobel Peace Prize itself is not transferable. “Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared or transferred to others,” the committee said in a statement, emphasizing that the decision is final.

This gesture came after Trump captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife under Operation Absolute Resolve, making Delcy Rodríguez the acting president of the country.

In the same Board of Peace address, Trump also made a rather awkward remark while addressing Paraguayan President Santiago Peña. Referring to Peña, Trump said, “It’s always nice to be young and handsome. It doesn’t mean we have to like you. I don’t like young, handsome men. Women—I like. Men, I don’t have any interest.”