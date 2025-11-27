“I Don’t Want to Die in This Car” — Woman Begged for Help as Ex-Boyfriend Shot Her 10 Times and Drove Around for Hours

A Georgia woman lived to tell the story of her brave survival after an ex shot her ten times. She suffered gravely from the gruesome domestic violence attack by her ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Shamay Pitt was attacked by Joshua Woodruff, who asked her to meet him on Nov. 2.

At first, they were just having a conversation in her car, but he quickly turned violent. He ended up shooting her ten times. She revealed in her WSB interview, “My ears are ringing, but I come to the realization that he is shooting at me.”

The 25-year-old Woodruff drove around for hours from DeKalb County, going across several regions in Georgia. Pitt was bleeding in the passenger seat and not getting the medical attention she needed after being shot ten times.

She added, “I saw the inside of me on the outside.” She was scared that she wouldn’t survive these injuries. She pleaded with her ex to get some help, “Just lay me on the grass, so I can breathe. I don’t want to die in this car.”

Woodruff left her at the Douglas County Wellstar Hospital. After that, she was taken to another hospital since her condition was critical and she needed surgery. The accused was quickly arrested on attempted murder charges as he was detained by the Douglasville Hospital guards.

At first, he was charged with hindering law enforcement, and then the charges were upgraded to false imprisonment and aggravated assault. He is at the Douglas County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Pitt is still in recovery and requires rehabilitation as she cannot walk and needs assistance. She also has an autistic four-year-old son, requiring a stable and safe home. Her family has started a GoFundMe to help her through rehabilitation and take care of medical bills.

People were sympathetic to Pitt and asked for upgrade charges on her ex. One user commented on the news, “False imprisonment and aggravated assault???? Let’s try attempted murder.” Another user applauded the woman, “Wow, she’s a fighter.”

The third one posted, “She survived 10 gun shots after being driven around for over 30 mins, you can’t tell me God isn’t good!!” Pitt survived and wants to warn people against domestic violence, “That’s so sad. I’m glad she survived to speak about it,” added another user.