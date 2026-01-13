“I Don’t Like Black People”: Kentucky Corrections Officer Makes Racial Remarks During Livestreamed Dating Show

A disturbing piece of news has drawn widespread attention after a Kentucky corrections officer hurled racist insults at people of color. The comments were recorded during a livestream of a dating show, while he was wearing his uniform at work.

According to reports from the Lexington Herald Leader, Zachary Behlke, a 20-year-old LaRue County Detention Center employee, was part of a livestream on November 30, 2025, and it was uploaded on TikTok. The stream featured the young officer as part of a speed dating show. Things turned ugly when he decided to violate the jail’s policy.

During the livestream, Behlke was shown inside the control room of the jail, where he had allegedly used racial slurs and threatening language. Jody Perry, LaRue County Jailer, said that he was fired for his actions and behavior that “violated the jail’s policy.”

White people are not victims of racism in America and I’m tired of this narrative — Dr. Allison Wiltz (@queenie4rmnola) January 12, 2026

The termination took place one day after Perry received a call regarding the video. He sent the necessary findings to the respective authorities for further review. The findings led to the Kentucky corrections officer facing a charge on December 1, 2025, and he was arrested after a couple of days. The reports further mentioned that his specific comments were not mentioned in the court record.

The LaRue County Jailer also mentioned that Zachary Behlke was still serving his probation period, and being under 21 limited his duties. In a separate report from Atlanta Black Star, the interaction in the control room was mentioned, where the show’s host started to read some messages that the former officer had allegedly sent in July 2025, which contained racist and derogatory remarks.

The clearest example that hatred for Indians in America is based on ulterior motives and forces and racism rather than actual facts. In this list of welfare usage by community shared by Trump, Indians…. don’t even feature. pic.twitter.com/OS8WXP1rl4 — HindolSengupta (@HindolSengupta) January 5, 2026

Despite denying the accusations, he continued to use derogatory, racial, and threatening language to an individual on the livestream. He called out the Black community, saying,

“Yeah, I don’t like Black people, they’re stupid.”

The individual was taken to LaRue District Court on Wednesday. He is next scheduled to appear in court in a pretrial conference on January 28, 2026. In the United States, racism is a concerning issue.

In a separate report from NRI Pulse, a white man could be seen confronting an Indian man. The individual launched a full-fledged xenophobic rant, telling the ‘alien’ to return to their country and that they are “flooding all the white countries.” He said,

“Why are you in my country? I don’t like you guys here. There are too many of you guys here. Indians! You guys are flooding all the white countries. I am tired of it. Americans are sick of this sh–. I want you to go back to India.”

The profanities were far from over, and he accused the “brown people” of “invading” the country. The Indian-origin man did not respond, staying calm during the entire confrontation and walking away. The video had sparked uproar in the community, and individuals were demanding that authorities make the streets safer and equal for everyone.