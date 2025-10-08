“I Don’t Care About All His Billions of Dollars” — When Melania Trump Put An End to Her Relationship With Donald Trump

Melania Trump and Donald Trump have managed to stay together for a long time. However, their relationship wasn’t always exactly rainbows and sunshine. The FLOTUS once broke up with Trump, who was his then boyfriend. According to the author Ronald Kessler who has written a book – The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game , the reason was that Melania spotted one of Trump’s ex-girlfriends leaving his apartment.

It is important to note that Donald Trump and Melania’s relationship sparked in a chaotic backdrop. At that time, the now President was going through a divorce from his second wife, Marla Maples. The divorce was eventually finalized in 1999, a year after the FLOTUS and POTUS first met. The 24-year age difference between the pair was also a topic of conversation back then.

In his book, author Ronald Kessler writes that Melania allegedly decided to break up with her now-husband when she saw Kara Young, one of Trump’s ex-girlfriends, leaving his home. Kessler claims, the incident unfolded when she arrived at the apartment for a trip to Mar-a-Lago.

Kessler also told PEOPLE, “He had dated Kara for almost two years, and what did Melania do? She broke up with him.”

The author alleges that Mrs. Trump even used strong words to explain her thoughts at that time. “She said, ‘Screw that, I don’t care about all his billions of dollars, I am breaking up,'”. Kessler says that Melania called Donald Trump’s former butler, Tony Senecal. She asked him to send her all the clothes she had left at Mar-a-Lago.

However, as it is now evident, the pair eventually rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2005. The abook mentions that it didn’t even take Trump long to win back her then-girlfriend. “He said, ‘next week, she was back. When she called me, her suitcases were still on the plane in New York. When they came back and she came back, I just carried them back into the mansion, kind of laughing.'”

Despite the initial challenges, Melania Trump and Donald Trump tied the knot in January 2005. A year later, the pair welcomed their son, Barron Trump. However, even after their marriage, the couple had to deal with many challenges, including facing constant divorce rumors. Melania was even questioned whether she was with the President, who is also a real estate mogul, just for his wealth. In an ABC News interview, Mrs. Trump said, “You know, the people, they don’t know me. People who talk like this don’t know me.”

“You know what? You can’t sleep or hug or talk with beautiful things, like a beautiful apartment, a beautiful plane, beautiful cars, or beautiful houses. You can’t do that,” said Melania.