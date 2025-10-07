“I Didn’t Step Down, I…” – Conor McGregor Breaks Silence on Withdrawing from Ireland Presidential Race

Conor McGregor has opened up about his failed presidential bid. He insisted that he “stepped aside,” and it wasn’t like he resigned. The former UFC star, who has faced his share of controversies, started his political journey in September. It followed months of speculation but lasted only a short time. Just hours before he was set to address Dublin city councilors seeking their endorsement.

To secure an official nomination for the October 24th election, McGregor needed a vote from four city councils or support from at least 20 Oireachtas members. He received invitations to address several councils, which was his only way to the Irish presidency. However, he ultimately withdrew from the race entirely.

Now, McGregor has finally opened up about his political journey and why he withdrew from the race altogether. According to The Irish Mirror, Conor McGregor criticized what he considers an anti-democratic process.

Conor McGregor was running for president Ireland and has now stepped down — not because of the people, but because of the system. To even get on the ballot you need the support of 20 members of parliament or 4 local councils, and none were willing to give him that chance. Whether… pic.twitter.com/EhWXAGyITO — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) October 5, 2025

In a recent interview posted on his social media, he clarified, “I didn’t step down, I stepped aside.” He added, “And I did so to highlight even more the undemocratic process that is taking place in Ireland.”

“When McGregor rolls through, it’s a circus, so like, there’s some valuable candidates, some good speaking candidates with good points with no baggage, I may have a bit of baggage up a minute. And they still didn’t get in,” McGregor continued.

In the interview, he was also asked about what he thinks of the future of Ireland. “The rumblings of an earthquake will happen for the Irish people. That is what has happened. You won’t go against the Irish people, The Irish family or the Irish child without facing dire consequences,” said McGregor.

Conor McGregor officially announces run for Ireland’s presidency, elections set for Oct 24, 2025. pic.twitter.com/RXR61Gzybk — Mcgregor Forever (@mcgregorufc22) September 4, 2025

He also addressed his critics. “What those people who are trying to stop me didn’t realize, and they should have, I was actually looking out for them also. And that’s it,” McGregor said.

With the former UFC champion now out of the race, Catherine Connolly has emerged as the leading Independent contender for the Áras.

Meanwhile, McGregor recently expressed excitement about attending the White House UFC fight that Donald Trump plans to host for his birthday next year. In an interview with Fox News last week, the former fighter said that he “will compete in the White House for America’s 250th birthday.” He also said, “Done deal, signed, delivered, it ain’t a negotiation.”

UFC President Dana White also said, “I made it clear Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to fight on that card.”