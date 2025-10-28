“I Can’t Watch This” – Video Shows Influencer’s ‘Narcissist Mom’ Ruining Her Gender Reveal Party

Gianna Wulf, a popular Instagram influencer, just wanted to have an exciting gender reveal party. However, it turned out to be complete chaos when her mother, who was in charge of the event, tried to upstage her. After her video went viral, the Instagram model shared a video with her mom, calling her “narcissistic.” Her video, however, did not change people’s minds about the gender reveal prankster.

Wulf was hoping for a girl, and she asked her mother to organize the whole gender reveal party, thinking it was in safe hands. She had only one request — that the baby’s gender be revealed with a confetti cannon

The whole party was shared by Wulf herself through various clips posted earlier this month. The videos show her husband’s confetti balloon popping blue, which left the couple extremely confused. Then, the model’s mom, who was directly in sight of the camera, came out with a mysterious black balloon, which revealed light pink confetti, confirming the gender of her baby.

However, many didn’t see the grandma’s prank as a good gesture, including her own daughter, who rather asked her followers, “What are your guys’ thoughts?” Wulf’s mom faced intense backlash for trying to make the event all about herself. The videos also went viral quickly, with many even making imitation skits.

The influencer later posted a follow-up video interviewing her mom about the backlash. She started with, “Here is my narcissistic mom reveal,” pointing at her mother, who seemed to be smiling in the video. She then repeated some comments she read in her previous videos and summarized the whole thing once again.

Her mother explained that she staged the prank just to surprise her. However, she did brag that it was her party, as she was the one who arranged everything. Despite the chaos over her prank, she believes that the whole event was a great success. She also claimed that she didn’t even dress up for the evening, so as not to make it about her.

Many of the comments asked her to cut herself off from her mother. At the end, however, she rejected the idea, calling it crazy work. “‘It was my day, everyone played by my rules,’ said everything,” commented one user, taking a jab at the grandma. Another added, “I can’t watch this whole video, but that smirk on her face tells me everything I need to know.”