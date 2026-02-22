‘I Can’t Sleep’: Joe Rogan Blames Trump’s ‘Madness’ for Restless Nights

Joe Rogan shared that he has trouble sleeping, saying it feels like “madness” under President Donald Trump’s administration. The podcaster linked his anxiety to constant political news and the potential for conflict with Iran.

“I’m reading too much of the news and it’s overwhelming me,” Rogan said during a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “Sometimes at night I can’t wind down. There’s too much news, too much madness. We’re about to go to war with Iran,” he added, asking, “How far does this go? What is happening?”

Joe Rogan made these comments while chatting with comedian Matt McCusker in episode No. 2458 of his show. His remarks gained traction online as Rogan’s criticism received attention because he had endorsed Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.

He announced his endorsement in November 2024 after a long interview with Trump. Rogan’s support helped boost Trump’s appeal among parts of the podcast audience that overlap with young male voters and independents, key groups in the 2024 race that help the president seal the victory.

Since Trump resumed office, Rogan has criticized several actions and policies of the administration, sometimes using direct language similar to his recent comments about sleeplessness. In late March 2025, Rogan described a deportation case as “horrific,” criticizing a Trump-era deportation campaign that he said might affect innocent people.

In mid-2025 episodes, Rogan also condemned immigration enforcement tactics that targeted day laborers and workers at job sites, calling those operations “insane,” and he has even compared their tactics to those of the Gestapo.

Recently, Joe Rogan has expressed doubts about Trump’s fitness and decision-making. In December 2025, he pondered whether Trump was “losing it,” according to a summary of the segment.

At the same time, Rogan has maintained views that connect with parts of Trump’s political base on other issues. In February 2026, he referred to birthright citizenship as a “crazy law” while discussing immigration with political commentator Michael Malice, as reported on the episode.

Rogan’s latest comments pointed to the possibility of a U.S. war with Iran. Recently, Reuters reported on internal discussions and policy directions as Trump considered options that could lead to military confrontation with Iran.

Rogan, a long-time UFC commentator and comedian, hosts one of the most popular podcasts globally. He has used his platform to interview politicians, entertainers, and figures from different sides of the political spectrum.

His political views have changed over the years, including past endorsements of Bernie Sanders in 2020 and praise for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022, before he endorsed Trump in 2024.

Rogan joins many MAGA folk who have turned on Trump over several issues such as the cost-of-living, his neoconservatism, and the Epstein files. One of his loudest critics, Marjorie Taylor Greene, was once his biggest cheerleader.

As for what is keeping Rogan up at night, a potential war with Iran has been heating up in a similar fashion to the rhetoric before the invasion and capture of Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela. However, Iran poses a greater threat in any potential military conflict.