‘I Am Going To Protect Myself’: Lucy Liu Opens Up About Confrontation with Bill Murray on Charlie’s Angels Set

Lucy Liu has come out to address the exact reason why she spoke up against Bill Murray. The two were co-stars in the hit movie Charlie’s Angels. In a recent interview, Lucy alleged that the actor was less than pleasant to work with.

Charlie’s Angels premiered on 3 November 2000. The movie tells the story of three girls, Natalie, Dylan and Alex. Lucy played the role of Alex alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. Murray played the role of John Bosley in the movie.

The actor was surprisingly not a part of the cast in the sequel that followed. Lucy revealed how Murray used to “hurl insults” at her on the sets of the movie. The actresses’ confession comes more than two decades after the alleged incident took place.

Lucy had addressed the beef between her and Murray in 2021. The actress spoke about it when she appeared as a guest on the Los Angeles Times’ Asian Enough podcast.

Liu recalled one particular day on the set when Bill used “inexcusable and unacceptable” language and she confronted him for it. She was asked why she did not hesitate to confront her co-star. ? “I really didn’t think about it. I would have done that in any situation,” she answered.

She also added how she was in the habit of protecting herself if she sensed “something is not right.” Lucy shared how she thinks protecting yourself from “injustice” is an “innate” thing to do. She added, “I always feel that way.”

The star also admitted that she could never be the type of person who “keeps quiet, plays the game”. She also acknowledged that keeping quiet during that situation might have been a much “easier road” back then. Lucy recalled her co-actor insulting her in front of the cast and crew during a scene. “I won’t get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on,” she explained. The 56-year-old added “I was, like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.’”

Surprisingly Lucy Liu is not the first star to speak against Murray. Seth Green is one of the stars who opened up about Murray’s behavior. The star recalled the time he was 9 and on the set of SNL, where he had an unpleasant encounter with Murray. Green, who played Daniel in the movie Buffy the Vampire Slayer revealed how the older man “dangled” him over a trash can.

Geena Davis who is best known for her work in Thelma & Louise also shared her experience with the actor. In October 2022, Davis revealed that she was verbally berated by Murray on front of more than 300 people. The actress revealed how Bill “screamed at her” in front of the cast and crew.