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Huw Edwards Releases Furious Statement Condemning the Channel 5’s Documentary

Published on: March 23, 2026 at 11:24 AM ET

His career ended after the 2023 controversy.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Huw Edwards releases statement condemning the Channel 5's Documentary
Huw Edwards issues statement before the release of controversial Channel 5's Documentary. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Jwslubbock)

Huw Edwards released a statement condemning Channel 5’s documentary, expressing his frustration with the inaccurate details. The Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards will be released on March 24, which is based on the former BBC presenter. Edwards claimed the documentary does not have accurate details and is a misrepresentation of what happened.

His statement reads, “made no attempt to check with me the truth of any aspect of their narrative before going ahead with the production. They belatedly asked for a response after the drama had been made, while reserving the right to edit any such response. They also refused to disclose whether any of those making allegations had been paid for their contributions.”


Edwards expressed deep regret and remorse over his actions, adding, “In pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity, I took full responsibility for my reprehensible actions.” After the police investigation, he was given a six-month sentence along with a two-year suspension.

Furthermore, he shared about his struggles with mental illness and added, “I am repelled by the idea that some people enjoy viewing indecent images of children. Every image represents an innocent victim. I offer my sincere and profound apologies for what I did.”

He revealed his struggles with the severity of his fragile state of his mental health. Moreover, he claimed he will produce his own account of the events since the channel did not consult with him.


Edwards was among the best-known newsreaders of the channel, whose downfall started after getting caught with a teenager’s explicit images. According to the Sun’s report, the former news presenter paid a teenager to access explicit images. The 64-year-old had 41 indecent images of children.

Seven out of the 41 were gravely concerned and were classified in the most serious category. The documentary covers the details surrounding the victim’s conversations with Edwards. Starring Martin Clunes, the documentary is based on interviews with the victim’s family.

Channel 5 told Tyla, “It has been produced in accordance with Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code. All allegations made in the film were put to Huw Edwards via his solicitors 6 weeks before transmission.”

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