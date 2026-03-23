Huw Edwards Releases Furious Statement Condemning the Channel 5’s Documentary

Huw Edwards released a statement condemning Channel 5’s documentary, expressing his frustration with the inaccurate details. The Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards will be released on March 24, which is based on the former BBC presenter. Edwards claimed the documentary does not have accurate details and is a misrepresentation of what happened.

His statement reads, “made no attempt to check with me the truth of any aspect of their narrative before going ahead with the production. They belatedly asked for a response after the drama had been made, while reserving the right to edit any such response. They also refused to disclose whether any of those making allegations had been paid for their contributions.”

‘This is MY side of the story’: Huw Edwards dramatically breaks cover to the Mail on eve of new Channel 5 drama about his downfall with his own astonishing, self-pitying claims, as insiders lift lid on ‘deluded’ former star’s life in exile https://t.co/yS8HyQRZXI — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 23, 2026



Edwards expressed deep regret and remorse over his actions, adding, “In pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity, I took full responsibility for my reprehensible actions.” After the police investigation, he was given a six-month sentence along with a two-year suspension.

Furthermore, he shared about his struggles with mental illness and added, “I am repelled by the idea that some people enjoy viewing indecent images of children. Every image represents an innocent victim. I offer my sincere and profound apologies for what I did.”

He revealed his struggles with the severity of his fragile state of his mental health. Moreover, he claimed he will produce his own account of the events since the channel did not consult with him.

🇬🇧 Huw Edwards of the BBC has resigned. Your license fee money is no longer paying the salary of this BBC Star who last year was caught soliciting pictures from young men behind his wife’s back. Here he is telling you to trust The BBC pic.twitter.com/SlZUSl0jng — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 22, 2024



Edwards was among the best-known newsreaders of the channel, whose downfall started after getting caught with a teenager’s explicit images. According to the Sun’s report, the former news presenter paid a teenager to access explicit images. The 64-year-old had 41 indecent images of children.

Seven out of the 41 were gravely concerned and were classified in the most serious category. The documentary covers the details surrounding the victim’s conversations with Edwards. Starring Martin Clunes, the documentary is based on interviews with the victim’s family.

Channel 5 told Tyla, “It has been produced in accordance with Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code. All allegations made in the film were put to Huw Edwards via his solicitors 6 weeks before transmission.”