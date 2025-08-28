Husband Wants Divorce After Wife Keeps Hurling One-Word Insult at Daughter and Yelling at Son Over ‘Dirty Dishes’

A Reddit user shared his thoughts on considering getting a divorce from his wife after she spat out a one-word insult at their teenage daughter during a fight. Titled “Considering divorcing my wife”, the post details how the whole incident unfolded. The man shared that he had been married to his wife for 13 years. The couple shares two children together: a 17-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son.

The user shared that his wife’s mother is currently in the hospital with very slight chances of coming home soon. “Please keep in mind that my wife’s mother is currently in the hospital with heart issues and may or may not have much longer to live. We don’t know yet,” he wrote.

The man continued, “With my wife dealing with possibly losing her mother, I had no problem cooking dinner when I came home after a 12-hour work shift. I even did laundry and dishes.”

As shared by the Reddit user, it was quite a normal and exhausting day at home for him and his wife, who “yelled” at his son over his “dirty dishes laying around,” and “cups of spoiled milk in his room.”

“I have always been the ONLY one to punish him when he behaves badly,” the father of two children shared, revealing that he took away his iPad to teach him a lesson and encouraged him to clean up his room. The man claimed that his wife was apparently not happy with it.

“She got an attitude and just started throwing insults at me. Fine. No big deal. I can take some jabs. But then she started attacking my daughter.”

The Redditor explained that his wife started calling their daughter “trash multiple times for no reason whatsoever.” He continued, “Btw my 17-year-old is awesome. She had two jobs over the summer at the library and an over cream shop. She has been accepted into Penn State and never bad mouths anyone.”

The man then asked his fellow Reddit users, “Should I give the wife a pass because she may be acting out from losing her mother or should I put my foot down and refuse to be with someone so verbally abusive toward my daughter? What do I do?”

The users of the platform had very mixed reactions to his question. Some sided with the husband’s thoughts, penning, “Yeah… put your foot down. Grieving or not, you don’t attack a child and call them trash.”

Another echoed, “100%. There’s no justifying that kind of talk, especially toward a kid who’s clearly doing her best. Grief sucks but it doesn’t give anyone a free pass to be cruel.”

On the contrary, some people called out the husband for rushing into it. “Grown up relationships don’t work like that ‘she did one really bad thing while in a deep state of worry, so yep divorce time’, Considering your age and how old your kids are I think you know it doesn’t work like that”, one user commented.

A second tried to make him understand, “I think it’s fair to put the foot down but also address that she may be acting out because of this.”

