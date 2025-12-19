Husband Throws Tantrum Because Wife Didn’t Do Laundry ‘Right’ – Internet Says He Needs a Mom

A video of a manchild husband throwing a childish tantrum over laundry went viral on TikTok. The reason? She didn’t do his laundry the ‘right’ way. As a result, his favorite shirt ended up in the dryer pile.

Netizens reacted to the grown man’s childish behavior, which looked ridiculous to watch. In the video, the man is seen stomping his feet around the bedroom, recorded from his wife’s point of view. He is also singing a made-up song, “No people doing my laundry right.”

I can’t stop singing the manchild laundry song and stomping around whenever I do the laundry at home or work it’s becoming a problem. Why is my good shirt in the dryer pile. No people doing my laundry right no people doing my laundry right 😡 pic.twitter.com/Tnqlbrlzus — dani ₊˚⊹♡ (jolly edition) (@chickie_luv) December 18, 2025



As the video went viral, people started chiming in over the problematic behavior. Some called it toxic, and some said he needs a mommy, not a wife. His wife first turned off the comments, but that wasn’t enough due to the clip going viral.

Then she deleted the video, thinking that it may help. But once you go viral on social media, it usually stays forever. Many netizens reposted the video with their reactions calling the man’s behavior passive-aggressive. One TikTok user even posted, “If you’re not gonna leave the man, then don’t involve us.”

This suggests the common trend on social media where women complain about the additional labor they do in relationships, while men are incompetent. For instance, in this case, the man could have done the laundry himself instead of throwing a tantrum.

That video of the man stomping around chanting about his favourite shirt in the washing pile makes me so viscerally angry pic.twitter.com/IfOSTfFj97 — Ayah 🇲🇦 (@ayahmtrying) December 15, 2025



In several of these viral videos, viewers also miss the context sometimes. These people may just be having fun or making a joke at that moment. Yet people only see what’s posted and assume everything else.

The situation may not be as bad as it seems, but the wife still got the backlash. Moreover, influencers on social media also post such rage bait content just to get views and comments. This tactic helps them gain millions of views. Some of them did point out that the wife may have known the type of response the video would get. Now the netizens have given their verdict on her manchild husband, and she can’t change that.