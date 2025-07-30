We have all heard the concept of getting a couple tattoos, while they might seem like a romantic and Insta-worthy move, but the commitment, pain, and time it takes is something more profound than just being social worthy.

In recent news, a man’s deeply personal tattoo journey took an unexpected turn when his wife demanded his next one be about her, sparking backlash and concern online.

A 30-year-old man recently shared his experience on Reddit’s “Am I Overreacting?” forum, explaining that after two years of careful thought and emotional healing, he got his first tattoo to mark a significant life milestone. The design included a quote from a meaningful book series and a symbol representing strength, celebrating his progress through therapy and recovery from childhood trauma.

As per PEOPLE, the man claimed that he was delighted with his tattoo, but a sweet milestone was when his 34-year-old wife’s initial reaction was to say, “The next one you get has to be about me.” When he laughed it off in disbelief, she doubled down, adding that if he planned to spend money on another tattoo, it “had to be about her.”

The man revealed that her threat triggered him, and he felt very uncomfortable. “I felt as if I had lost autonomy in a way, and I knew if I said ‘no,’ it would start a fight,” he said. He also reflected on similar past behavior from his wife.

He recalled how she once insisted he not get a nose piercing because it would “change his face,” followed by criticizing him harder when he got an ear piercing by saying, ‘you’ve just changed your face and it’s different than what I’m used to.’ “

The man who has been married to his wife for over 10 years asked the online community on the popular question-and-answer platform Reddit. The post sparked a strong reaction from commenters, many of whom said the wife’s demand was crossing a serious line. “Absolutely not,” one person wrote. Discussing money is fair if you share finances, but controlling your body? That’s messed up.”

Another added: “She sounds horribly controlling. That would be a deal breaker for me.” Some additional comments added, “You’re not a doll. She’s denying you control over your own body — that’s not love, it’s control. You deserve better.”

Oh most couple tattoos SCREAM toxic relationship, I’m sure they were a nightmare together. I have a tattoo artist friend who calls couple tattoos “the kiss of death” because they always end up breaking up right after 😭😂 — Nope (@_A_Nope) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, in a blog written by Rebecca Hughes, who is herself a tattoo artist, she shared her personal experience on getting a couple of tattoos. Hughes said that while the concept of fantasy can be sweet, it’s only one of those tattoos she has covered up the most.

The best couple tattoos look great together, but they should also make sense individually. But Hughes said that it’s best to skip getting names inked and instead best to get symbols or signs.

She also added that while spontaneous tattoos can be fun, permanent body art deserves thought. It’s best to ask oneself Would I still want this tattoo if the relationship ended? She also added that it’s not good to force anyone to get tattoos, as it’s a complete personal choice. The best places to get a design with deep meaning are the ribcage, inner arm, or ankle.

Even though tattoos that one might have outgrown or become bored with can be overwhelming, Rebecca Hughes says that a great cover-up can always fix the damage. “I’ve worked with plenty of clients to turn old tattoos into something completely new, meaningful, and beautifully personal. A great cover-up can be just as powerful as a fresh start.”

Therefore, choose a good artist, take your time to plan out your design, and do it only because you really wish to, and do not succumb to peer pressure.

As tattoos are something you are most likely to carry till the grave, it’s also a deep sense of energy that gets embodied with every ink in your body. Talk to your artist and remember, do not let anyone, even your spouse, shame you for your choices.