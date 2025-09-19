Husband Gifted Wife a Camel for Her 60th Birthday – But It Turned Into a Heartbreaking Disaster When the Pet Killed Her

An Australian woman was tragically killed by her pet camel, which was gifted by her husband on the occasion of her 60th birthday. A thoughtful gift as an example of her love for farm animals turned out to be the worst mistake of his life.

Pam Weaver’s husband, Noel, got her a camel to keep as a pet on their ranch in the Mitchell area, Australia. Little did he know the camel would end up crushing her in less than twelve months. She was killed in 2007, and her body was discovered by their daughter.

She was busy making dinner and preparing to relax with a cup of tea when she spotted the animal knocking her mother to the ground. She rushed outside to her mother as their pet camel, weighing 330 pounds, attacked her.

The camel was ruthless as he left a footprint on her face and one arm. At the time, the camel was only ten months old but had already begun exhibiting erratic behavior. As per The Courier Mail, the erratic behavior turned into an attack on the woman that ultimately led to her death.

In the previous weeks, the camel had already tried to straddle other farm animals that the family owned, including their goat. Detective Craig Gregory, who visited the murder scene, said, ‘I would say it had probably been playing, or it may even be a sexual sort of thing.’

Another camel expert weighed in on the situation, saying, It had a bit of a habit with a goat, knocking it over and sort of straddling it and lying on top of it. It’s been chased off the goat a few times, so that explains his erratic behavior with humans, too.

The camel was supposed to be a token of the couple’s shared love for farm animals, but it ended in tragedy. The family wanted to commemorate her 60th with an unusual pet instead of opting for an alpaca or llama.

This brings to attention how people should think about their pet choices. According to an expert, camels may not be naturally aggressive or wild, but they don’t make good pets either. That is why many areas require people to have a permit to even own them.

He further added, ‘It was only young, and it had been hand-reared. It drinks out of a bottle and eats out of your hand.’ So this was an unfortunate event.