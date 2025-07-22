Estranged Husband Answered Wife’s Plea and Drove 1,000km to Fix His Marriage—Then She Killed Him in Cold Blood

A 37-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to luring her estranged husband and father of her two children to his death under the guise of reconciliation. The case has sent chilling vibes across Utah and California.

Kathryn Restelli is a 37-year-old woman who was married to 34-year-old Matthew Restelli. Both shared two kids together however, they have been separated for some time now.

On July 12, 2024, Kathryn convinced Matthew to come and meet her at her Mother’s home in American Fork, Utah. Matthew drove from California to Utah as she had promised him that they could work on rebuilding their marriage. She kept in touch with him all through his drive and kept promising him to rework and rebuild their relationship.

However, Kathryn had no such intention, and Matthew walked into a trap.

Kathryn, her mother Tracey Grist, and her brother Kevin Ellis were her accomplices in this crime. They all had planned to murder Matthew upon his arrival.

She instructed him to enter the house through an unlocked door, where her brother was already ready with a loaded firearm.

As soon as Matthew stepped into the home, Kevin Ellis opened fire and killed him on the spot. The plan was to tell the police that Matthew tried to enter aggressively and shooting him was an act of self-defense. However, police immediately grew suspicious. There were many holes in the story, and many details did not add up in the scene.

Forensic evidence showed that there was a kitchen knife in Matthew’s right hand, but he was a left-handed person. It clearly showed that the knife was planted after his death. Police also noted the living room had been cleared. It seems to be so in preparation for the shooting. The screen door was also removed to make entry easier. There were inconsistencies in the surveillance footage, digital communication, and statements from the family. This further unraveled their story.

After a year of investigation and collection of evidence, on July 12, 2025, Kathryn Restelli pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and felony discharge of a firearm.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped two other charges: domestic violence in the presence of a child and obstruction of justice.

She now faces life in prison without parole. Her sentencing is scheduled for September 9.

Kevin Ellis and Tracey Grist have also been charged with first-degree murder. Other charges include conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Their trials are scheduled for early 2026.

Prosecutors say the motive was deeply personal. Kathryn allegedly feared Matthew would try to gain custody of their children and would ultimately succeed. She did not want to give her kids up. She was also worried about some personal details that she feared would be revealed. In the end, killing Matthew was the only viable option to her.

To do this, Restelli planned with her mother and brother, and then called Matthew over for talks and reconciliation, and ended up killing him in cold blood.

Law enforcement officials have described this as one of the most disturbing cases of premeditated domestic violence.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder that domestic conflict can quickly escalate to deadly violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or manipulation, support is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org for confidential help.