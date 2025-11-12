A Hunter’s Trip Turns Haunting: Inside the Search for Devon Dobek

Devon Dobek, a hunter from Hubbard, Oregon, was reported missing on October 31 after he did not return from his hunting trip in Mount Hood National Forest. According to the officials from Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, “The missing hunter, 51-year-old Devon Dobek of Hubbard, was due to return from his hunting trip late Friday night but had messaged a friend earlier that he was returning early after getting a deer.”

The officials further added, “Deputies located Mr. Dobek’s truck near the Fish Creek Trailhead, off SE Hwy 224 and 54 Rd., but there was no sign of a deer or of Mr. Dobek, whom friends describe as an experienced hunter equipped with appropriate gear.”

Search operations began that very evening, but Devon remained missing. As reported by PEOPLE, “The sheriff’s office said that the weeklong search involved over 4,000 personnel hours by volunteers looking in the area where the hunter’s truck was discovered near the Fish Creek Trailhead. Among the resources employed included ground teams, helicopters, drones, airplanes, K-9 units and ATVs.”

Officials also noted, “The search area had minimal to no cell service and included steep terrain, some of it damaged by the 2020 wildfires.” However, when the search could not bring forth fruitful results, the Sheriff had to make the difficult decision of calling it off.

Explaining the same, the Sheriff’s office mentioned, “The large-scale search efforts were active from Friday, October 31, through Friday, November 7. Additional searches may resume if new information or evidence is discovered.”

It is important to note here that the evening when search for Devon began, shots from his gun were thought to be heard. However, the location of those gunshots could not be determined nor could Devon be located from those sounds.

The failure to locate him even after a week-long search led the sheriff to call off the search efforts. Officials said, “Our thoughts remain with Devon’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.” An online fundraiser was created to help in the search for Devon, and as of November 11, $10,000 has been reported as PEOPLE reported.

The outlet further reported, “Those with information about Dobek’s disappearance can contact authorities at 503-723-4949 or share a tip online via the ‘Submit A Tip’ form on the sheriff’s office website.”

Since the search has been suspended, the chances of Devon being found are now really limited. Only if someone with concrete information about the hunter’s disappearance contacts authorities can the search be resumed. However, for now, here are no immediate leads or positive developments regarding his mysterious disappearance in the Mount Hood wilderness.