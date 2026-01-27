Hunter Moore From Netflix’s Most Hated Man on the Internet—Where is He Now?

Real-life culprit Hunter Moore from Netflix’s Most Hated Man on the Internet went to prison for creating a revenge p website in 2010. He created IsAnyoneUp.com, where anyone could submit nonconsensual private photos of their exes or others they wanted to take revenge on. The website also added links to victims’ social media accounts along with their names.

Moore claimed to be the upcoming “white P. Diddy,” saying he wanted to establish dominance and enjoyed a hard-partying lifestyle. Diddy went to jail in 2025 and is serving four years for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

watching “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” on Netflix. I was a teen during the era of Is Anyone Up? and it’s wild to me thinking back about how so many people thought that website was cool and fun and normal. I remember being so scared I’d end up on it! — brailey (@braileysanchez) July 29, 2022

Moore met his fate sooner when he was arrested in January 2014. He was charged with a total of 15 counts, including aggravated identity theft, conspiracy, and unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information. This came after Moore sold his website in 2012.

Moore had created the website to promote his party lifestyle; however, he used it to upload photos of his partner so everyone could see her. This led to 14,000 people visiting the website within a week, and after a year, the site reportedly had 300,000 daily visitors.

Since photos could be uploaded anonymously, users were not afraid of facing consequences. Moore proceeded to profit from the website. He told BBC News, “People obviously want it, and I’m going to give the people what they want. I realized that’s where all the traffic is,” he said. “I have to pay my bills. I’m just a businessman. I just monetize people’s mistakes that they made, and it’s kind of a shady business.”

Moore not only posted nonconsensual photos of victims but also uploaded images without their permission; as a result, the site was branded as engaging in copyright violations. The crime took a serious turn when Moore and Charles Evens began hacking victims’ email and social media accounts to obtain private photos and post them on the website.

One of the victims’ mothers informed the FBI about their tactics. Moore pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft and one count of accessing a protected computer for financial gain. He was eventually sentenced to 30 months in prison, along with a $2,000 fine.

Moore was released in 2017 and remained on probation for several years. He also published a book about his revenge p– website. Now, he occasionally posts on social media and shares his fitness journey. Apart from this, he has expressed no regret for what he did, saying, “If there were any regrets, it’s that I didn’t go 10 times harder, that’s probably my only regret.”