Hunter Biden Beams as He's Seen Out in Hollywood After Felony Gun Conviction

A recent federal firearms conviction has not stopped US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, from attending high-profile celebrity gatherings in Los Angeles. The president's son is now facing three felony gun charges and a possible 25-year jail term. He was first seen in West Hollywood enjoying an Italian dinner and then he attended the premiere of a new Sean Penn movie.

Notice what you don’t see outside of the courthouse after Hunter Biden was found guilty on all three charges in his gun case:



-Nobody is crying or melting down.



-Nobody is screaming and threatening the prosecutor.



-Nobody is calling the trial “rigged.”pic.twitter.com/fMzhzLGuTi — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 11, 2024

In pictures posted by TMZ, the convicted felon and his wife Melissa were seen entering the CAA Century City headquarters. The sources revealed to the outlet that after mingling with guests and being cheerful, Hunter and Melissa enjoyed a reception in the lobby. They were spotted having a quiet conversation with Sean, who had lunch with him earlier that day. He has been rather active as of late, after his conviction for three crimes related to a firearm purchase he made in 2018 while he was severely addicted to crack. A jury handed down their verdict earlier this week.

This Hunter Biden trial represents a historic first. And by that, I mean it's the first time Republicans have ever objected to someone buying a gun. pic.twitter.com/DChF7IC2Tf — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 8, 2024

To establish that Hunter lied on an ATF Form 4473 (federal firearm form) in October 2018, prosecutors said that he checked a box labeled 'No' when asked whether he is an illegal drug user or addicted to controlled drugs. They used his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, which details Hunter's well-documented history of drug abuse. In it, he explains how he used to smoke crack cocaine every 20 minutes, how he became so addicted that he was called a 'crack daddy' by drug dealers, and shares stories about drug deals.

This is the first conviction of a member of the president's direct family while their father is in office; however, the acts in question occurred before Joe was president. As a first-time offender, Hunter is expected to get a significantly reduced sentence, but he still can face a maximum of 25 years in jail and a fine of $750,000. The court informed the parties before dismissal that sentencing is often scheduled for 120 days after a judgment, meaning it would most likely take place before Election Day.

Meanwhile, the president made it clear before the conviction that he would not pardon his son if he is found guilty (and the convictions are maintained.) As reported by The Independent, he said, "I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that." The long-running investigation by the Justice Department that started in 2018 culminated with Hunter's conviction, which increases the stakes for his second trial, which is set to begin in September, on federal tax violations. Republicans have long used the president's son as a political weapon, accusing the Biden family of corruption and a host of other wrongdoings. This is happening even though Donald Trump, the GOP nominee, is becoming more and more entangled in his own legal problems and controversies.