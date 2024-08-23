Hulk Hogan Jokes About 'Body Slamming' Kamala Harris Moments Before Questioning Her Race

Hulk Hogan, the well-known wrestler, is back in the news. This time, he's raising an eyebrow by making disparaging remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris. Hogan made some unsettling remarks while marketing his new brew at the Thirsty Cowboy Tavern in Medina, Ohio. People are talking about it because it happened unexpectedly. The 71-year-old WWE icon, famous for his outrageous catchphrases, was on stage, trying to excite the audience. However, everything changed when he began revealing his political beliefs. Hogan questioned the roaring crowd, "Want me to body slam somebody? You want me to body slam Kamala Harris?"

He didn't stop there and continued, "Do you want me to drop the leg on Kamala?" referring to one of his signature wrestling moves, as per Audacy. The crowd's enthusiasm seemed to encourage Hogan, which led him to delve into more controversial territory. He started questioning Harris' racial identity: "Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian?"

TMZ received video footage of the event and reported that the wrestler had also made a stereotyped Native American gesture; but in a few short moments, Hogan recognized that he may have crossed a line. Hogan swiftly responded, "I'm gonna get heat for that one, brother. That was not me, that was the beer talking." This episode occurred at a crucial time in American politics. The Democratic National Convention is currently being held in Chicago. That is where Harris will be publicly endorsed as the party's presidential contender in the next November election.

This echoes recent attacks on Harris's mixed-race heritage by Republican figures, including former President Donald Trump. Harris, 59, is biracial, with a Jamaican-American father and an Indian-American mother. Her diverse background has been both celebrated and scrutinized throughout her political career. But Trump previously stated that Harris 'happened to turn Black,' as per CNN, and questioned what she identified as — Indian or Black?

At the National Association of Black Journalists convention, Trump was asked if he, much like his GOP colleagues, viewed Harris as a 'DEI hire.' In response, Trump said, "She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago... I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went – she became a Black person. I think somebody should look into that too."

However, Hogan's not new to this kind of drama. He recently showed up at the Republican National Convention, where he gave a speech praising Trump and then ripped off his shirt to flaunt a Trump-Vance tank top underneath in a move reminiscent of his wrestling days — when Hogan would tear off his shirt to delight fans. But circling back to the body slam comment, Hogan has yet to address the controversy. His team has not issued any comment either.