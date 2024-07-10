Actor Revealed Filming Intimate Scenes with Sydney Sweeney Was Unexpectedly Different

Sydney Sweeney's success in Euphoria was met with several questions about her stunts done by body double artists. However, the intimate scenes were acted by the actor herself. Jacob Elordi who is her co-actor in the controversial series recalled how working with Sweeney, especially while rehearsing the intimate scenes, was completely different from what he imagined.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

According to The Things, Elordi spilled the beans on the behind-the-scenes of the series and how the cast worked on it. Elordi straight-up confessed that compared to all other scenes with Sweeney the physically intimate scenes. Elordi said, "With that particular storyline, I tried to treat it almost like I was making a romance film because I needed to have something different in my eyes in the way that I looked at her. Whereas when I was working with Alexa last season, it was like a drama. Everything was combative, everything was always on edge, everything was always worried — I needed to play every scene like it was a battle." Speaking about his co-star he said, "With Sydney, I never really thought about love a lot in the first season, where I was saying earlier, this season for me was about love. So I tried to play the scenes almost as if I was making a completely different movie, you know?"

Praising Sweeney, Elordi told Entertainment Weekly, "Every time I was in, I was in with her, and vice versa. And she's so, so good at what she does that it was just such a treat the entire time working with her. She brings it in every single take, every single scene. And they're always intense scenes with her as well, but we had so much fun. We got to play all kinds of different dynamics from that first meeting, and so it was such a treat working with her."

Sweeney on the other hand, revealed that she would often speak her heart out with the director of the series about the necessity of certain revealing scenes. According to Glamour Sweeney, "There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam [Levinson, director], ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here’ and he was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.' " The actor added, "I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me," as she praised the director.

Revealing her hesitation about the character she played, the actor shared, "I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting. I didn’t feel comfortable with my cast mate or the crew, and I just didn’t feel like my character would be doing it. That made me even more self-conscious. I didn’t feel like I was able to speak up."