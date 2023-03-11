Hugh Jackman Eats Over 8000 Calories a Day to Prep for Wolverine Role in "Deadpool 3"

Hugh Jackman is known for his impressive physique, especially when he portrays the character of Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. In preparation for his role as the iconic superhero in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film, Jackman has revealed that he's consuming over 8000 calories a day to bulk up. In a recent tweet, the actor shared a picture of his six daily meals and thanked Chef Mario for helping him "stay healthy and properly fed whilst becoming Wolverine again."

Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again. pic.twitter.com/bnNAzDiZuR — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 6, 2023

To put things into perspective, an average person should consume about 2,000 to 2,500 calories a day, depending on their age, weight, and physical activity level. However, professional athletes, bodybuilders, and actors who need to bulk up for a role may require more calories to support their intense training regimen as per Insider.

According to Variety, Jackman’s meals include black bass (2,000 calories), Patagonia salmon (2,100 calories), two chicken burgers (around 1,000 calories each), and two grass-fed sirloins (1,100 calories each). That means Jackson is consuming over 8,000 calories a day now as he gets bulked up for Wolverine.

Jackman is also likely eating at a caloric surplus, which means he's consuming more calories than he burns in a day. This is necessary for muscle growth because the body needs extra energy and nutrients to build new tissue. However, this doesn't mean that he's eating junk food or neglecting his health. In fact, Jackman has been vocal about his commitment to a healthy lifestyle, both in terms of nutrition and exercise. He's known for his rigorous training routine that involves weightlifting, cardio, and mobility work, as well as his love for outdoor activities like surfing, hiking, and skiing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Lovekin

Of course, consuming 8000 calories a day isn't easy or enjoyable, even for someone like Jackman who has a strong appetite and a disciplined mindset. He's admitted that eating so much food can be challenging, especially when he's busy filming or traveling. However, he knows that it's part of his job as an actor to transform his body to fit the role. In an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show earlier this year, he revealed that he's getting used to eating 6,000 calories a day and wearing a heart rate monitor to track his energy expenditure during his Broadway show, The Music Man.

Following such a strict meal plan requires a lot of discipline and dedication. It's not easy to eat so much food every day, especially when you're trying to maintain a lean physique. But Jackman has been doing it for years, and he knows what it takes to look the part. Despite the physical demands of his job, Jackman remains grateful for the opportunity to play Wolverine again and to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.