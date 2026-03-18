Three-Time Trump Supporter Turns Against Him, Expresses Disappointment in TV Interview

A loyal Pennsylvania voter for Donald Trump has now turned against his policies and administration. On Tuesday, as a part of NBC News’ show Meet The Press Now, senior politics reporter Jonathan Allen spoke with Trump supporters in Millersburg. Some loyal supporters have turned their backs on the 79-year-old president and expressed unhappiness with recent developments.

Three-time Trump voter and a Millersburg local, Amanda Robbins, was one such among the crowd who described the president with profanity. “If you could say something to President Trump and he was going to hear you right now, what would it be?” Allen asked Robbins.

To this, she replied, “You are a worthless pile of s–t,” clearly not holding back her emotions. “And you voted for him how many times?” Allen followed up. “Three times. That was my bad,” she said. “Apparently, I’m an idiot!”

As reported by the Daily Beast, some locals, on the other hand, praised Trump over his decisions regarding the Iran War. Mike Purcell, another resident, told Allen that he approves of the President’s action and thinks it is a “great decision.” Allen asked him if he was willing to pay a little extra at the pump. Purcell said he is willing to “pay a little more” for gas.

Another supporter, Jim Matter, told Allen that he thinks Trump is doing the right thing. “You know, the long run is going to help us out because,you know, if they get nuclear weapons, you know, we might not even be here in a couple years, so i think he’s doing a good job,” he said.

Allen asked another Pennsylvania resident, Kim Schaffner, if she agrees with the rise in gas prices. Like many others, her comment was also positive. She said, “I think we got to do what we got to do to keep this country safe. And if it means paying a little bit more in gas right now to keep everybody safe, then that’s what we got to do and eventually they’ll come back down.”

The U.S., along with Israel, launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. As a result, on March 2, Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, raising oil prices. The strikes affected Americans, the majority of whom disapprove of Donald Trump’s actions in the Iran conflict. Meanwhile, a poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos Poll found that less than a third of Americans support the strikes on the Islamic Republic.