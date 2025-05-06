How to Sleep Like a Pro in Economy—TikTok Creator Shares Top Flight Essentials That Can be a Game Changer!

While Americans have been warned about some major travel and flight changes by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which include things like the need for a Real ID after May 7, 2025, and tips to pack smartly so one can skip the mandatory long queues, we are here to tell you about another life-saving tip shared by a popular content creator and influencer in case you are journeying in economy class that would let you enjoy the best sweet siesta.

We know that travelling on long-haul flights in economy, especially to a far-off land, can come with several challenges like limited legroom, constant noise, frequent interruptions, and difficulty getting quality rest.

As per The Mirror, that’s why influencers like Logan Rae Hill, who has a whopping million followers on the popular platform TikTok, have shared her top items for getting a full night’s sleep during flights—and it all starts with five essential items you can easily take through TSA without hassle.

According to Logan, the first item to carry is a pair of compression socks, which she often buys from discount stores. These socks help improve blood circulation and reduce swelling that can occur from sitting for long periods.

They’re especially useful in lowering the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a serious condition that long-haul travelers should be aware of. According to the American Heart Association, more than 666,000 people in the U.S. were hospitalized with DVT in 2020.

The second item includes a supportive neck pillow, which Logan highly recommends. She says that while it might look like a snake choking your neck, it helps to ease discomfort and keep a passenger’s head stable.

In case you happen to wonder where to get a good one. In that case, influencer Logan Rae Hill recommends the Infinity Pillow by Huzi, available online for around £44.99. For budget-conscious travellers, the Snugalo travel pillow offers an equivalent wraparound design for under £25.

The third item Logan further recommended was a high-quality eye mask. While these might seem silly, they really help block out cabin lights and screen glares. The eye mask makes a big difference in falling asleep quickly and staying asleep longer.

The fourth item the TikTok star recommended was sleep gummies. Logan uses over-the-counter sleep gummies that contain melatonin, a natural hormone that regulates sleep. These are particularly helpful during long-haul flights, which make it difficult to fall asleep due to the change of environment.

In addition to these sleep gummies, the fifth item Logan also reportedly takes is called Dramamine, which contains the active ingredient dimenhydrinate. This is an antihistamine that is available over the counter mainly to treat the signs of motion sickness, which can be quite common in many people.

However, it’s highly advisable to consult a doctor or a health professional before taking these over-the-counter medications. It’s also quite important to read all the ingredients on the item’s label to avoid unwanted consequences. Other useful items may also include noise-cancelling headphones, skincare items, wet wipes and so on.

Meanwhile, even though these are just easy hacks to make a long-haul flight easy-peasy lemon-squeezy for you and your family, please remember to do your research and read stuff online before making any decisions.

Any decision taken in haste and negligence can backfire on you since the travel rules in America have become stricter after the Trump Administration came to power. Till then, we wish you a safe journey.