TSA Issues Important Warning to TikTokers Joining the Viral ‘Airport Tray Aesthetic’ Trend!

Social media can turn any mundane thing into an exciting trend, and the most recent and bizarre trend is related to airport security checks. Most people hate the security checks, which involve long queues and a thorough examination of carry-on bags. Passengers are required to put their gadgets, shoes, etc in a tray which is then scanned by the authorities. This boring yet mandatory process has now turned into a viral TikTok trend called ‘Airport Tray Aesthetic’.

Under this new trend, travelers stage their belongings in an organized fashion for an ‘aesthetic’ photograph at security checkpoints. The airport tray aesthetic trend has more than 16 million related posts of people doing the same thing—neatly placing their passports, plane tickets, sneakers, designer bags, headphones, etc, in the gray airport trays.

This viral trend has been receiving mixed reactions. While some see it as a waste of time for oneself and other passengers, others believe that it’s a way to show off their expensive gadgets, perfumes, and sneakers. At the same time, several netizens believe it to be an expression of personal style and creativity.

This trend has also sparked discussion about two major things. Firstly, does all this stuff really need to go into the trays for scanning? Secondly, what about the people standing in the queue who are rushing to catch a flight?

TSA (Transportation Security Administration) has now issued a warning as the trend goes viral. In its statement, TSA has mentioned that the trend shall not cause inconvenience to other passengers.

TSA spokesperson told Nexstar, “As long as staged glamor photos are not causing delays or issues with other passengers in the checkpoint, there are no issues.”

“Travelers should take care to secure their IDs, passports, and any light items on top that could be swept out of the bins when they go into the machines,” the statement further reads.

In a statement to The Independent, the TSA spokesperson mentioned that social media users should take pictures after they pass the security check so that it doesn’t cause delays or inconvenience to other passengers.

“It’s important to keep in mind that individuals who want to take snapshots of their checkpoint bins should take the photo of their items after they go through the security checkpoint. Why? So that they are not delaying other travelers,” says the TSA.

The statement further reads, “Setting up a bin ‘just so’ for that ideal social media photo might take a minute or two, so best to go through the security checkpoint and take the photo afterward. At that point, take all of the time you want to set up the bins.”

Meanwhile, some participants of the trend have defended the practice by clarifying that they only take pictures after the security check. TikToker Chelsea Henriquez even posted a tutorial in which she asked people to go through security check normally and then ‘get out of way’ to click their aesthetic pictures for the gram.