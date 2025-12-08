“How To Bleed a Brain?” Beauty Queen’s Chilling Google Search Exposed Hours Before Toddler Died

Disclaimer: The article mentions disturbing details of a murder.

A courtroom has heard more versions of one story thanks to former beauty queen Trinity Poague. She was shaking and crying one moment, laughing the next. Then the jury decided she’s guilty on five counts, including two felony murders.

Now this ex-beauty queen will be serving life in prison.

But the case began less than two years ago, when Poague was the newly-crowned Miss Donalsonville. She had been busy with pageant photos and enjoying small-town royalty. Now she is just 20 years old, but now she’ll be wearing prison scrubs instead of pageant gowns as she has been convicted of killing her boyfriend’s 18-month-old son, Romeo (Jaxton Dru) Angeles, in Georgia.

In January 2024, the horrid incident happened in Poague’s Georgia Southwestern State University dorm. Prosecutors say that while the boy’s father was out to pick up pizza, Poague inflicted “blunt-force trauma to the head and torso” of the child, per WALB. Brain and organ injuries led to the little one’s death. Poague, on the other hand, later claimed the toddler fell off the bed. But investigators say the science and the changing accounts on her part tell a different story.

NEW: Former Georgia “Beauty Queen” Trinity Poague on trial for killing boyfriend’s 18-month-old son in a jealous rage—wanted her OWN child with him but “hated” the toddler! Trinity Poague, 20, beat little Romeo Angeles to death in a college dorm while dad was grabbing… pic.twitter.com/cw9F6fFeZV — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) December 5, 2025

From the very beginning, authorities had noticed that the beauty queen didn’t keep her story straight. First, little JD was eating chips and choked. Then, she said he wasn’t eating at all and just fell. EMS and the coroner found no crumbs.

Detectives then unlocked her phone and found a late-night text to the child’s father: “Letting JD hit the wall (…) hurt me. (…) I can’t be around him anymore (…) he cries nonstop with me.”

Another message to girls in her dorm the night before the toddler’s death was worse: “Y’all I’m sorry if y’all hear this baby cry (…) I promise I ain’t killing him.”

But most haunting was her internet search history from the hospital on the day he died:

How do you get a brain bleed? How can a depressed skull fracture go unnoticed? How to deactivate Facebook?

The defense tried to argue that no one checked the father’s phone or his relatives’ devices because prosecutors wanted to paint a picture, which may or may not be the truth. They even asked for a mistrial, but the judge shut it down. Why? Poague’s motive wasn’t a mystery by the end. Prosecutors told jurors she was jealous of an 18-month-old! She allegedly wanted to have a baby of her own with her boyfriend (who was already a father) and resented the time and emotional energy that went toward JD.

⚠️ WARNING: This post describes murder & child cruelty Trinity Madison Poague, 20, a former beauty queen, appeared in court on murder charges this week for the death of her boyfriend’s 18-month-old son, Romeo “Jaxton” Angeles. The toddler was found unresponsive in her Georgia… pic.twitter.com/Yk4Xb7sBpD — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) December 3, 2025

Detectives testified that her friends saw her growing resentment. She used to keep crying over responsibility and soon began to feel resentment, which led to this deadly act of violence.

When the verdict was read, Poague cried, but the jurors had had enough, it seems. When the sentencing came, Judge W. James Sizemore Jr. said, “The bottom line is you’re going to receive a sentence of life in prison.” She was expressionless by that time. Other students in the dorm had told WRDW that the baby had been crying for “a long time” until it suddenly stopped.

Poague has been stripped of her Miss Donalsonville title after the arrest.

NEXT UP: Kristi Noem’s Beauty Queen Throwbacks Make Her Transformation Look Full MAGA