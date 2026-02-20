How Prince Harry Really Feels About Andrew’s Arrest Following Jeffrey Epstein Probe

It hit Montecito the way royal news always does now—through a phone screen, at a distance, wrapped in alerts and dread. Prince Harry was thousands of miles from Sandringham when police arrested his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, a stunning turn that turned Andrew’s 66th birthday into an 11-hour stretch in custody.

For a family that long treated scandal like weather—unpleasant, but manageable with umbrellas and silence—this one has a different feel. Andrew was released “under investigation,” not charged, and police searches have extended beyond the Norfolk setting of the arrest into other royal-linked properties as the inquiry continues.

And Prince Harry, the one Windsor who has made a career out of saying the quiet part out loud, has been notably careful about what he’s not saying.​

A source close to Prince Harry told the Mirror that the duke’s views on ex-prince Andrew were laid out years ago—most pointedly in his memoir, Spare—at a time when, the source argues, “other parts of the institution remained silent.” The insider’s take was blunt: Prince Harry paid a price for that candor, “vilified and ostracised” for “airing the family’s dirty laundry,” so it’s no shock he isn’t racing to add commentary now.​

The Royal Family owe Prince Harry a public apology for the abuse & dehumanisation they inflicted on him while they did everything to protect Andrew. Let them feel the full consequences of their evil machinations. pic.twitter.com/uImPgudjTi — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) February 20, 2026

That read on Prince Harry rings true even if you’ve only followed the broad outlines of his post-palace life. Prince Harry’s relationship with “the institution” has been defined by grievance and fracture, and he has often portrayed the monarchy’s reflexive silence as a kind of moral failure—especially when the consequences land on people who aren’t protected by the crown’s machinery.​

His supporters will call it accountability. Critics will call it betrayal. Either way, the story is that Prince Harry isn’t surprised; he’s exhausted.

The arrest itself is extraordinary by any modern royal measure. Thames Valley Police arrested a man “in his sixties” from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and carried out searches in Berkshire and Norfolk; multiple outlets identified the man as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The BBC described the arrest unfolding at around 8 a.m. at the Sandringham estate, after officers arrived in unmarked vehicles, and reported that Andrew was taken to Aylsham police station before being released later that day.

“How on earth can you put him on the same page as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?” James O’Brien springs to the defence of Prince Harry, who has often been seen as ‘a problem’ for the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/FynTSytwej — LBC (@LBC) February 20, 2026

If there is one part of this saga that hits Prince Harry in the gut, it’s not the palace intrigue—it’s security, the subject that has haunted his life since he stepped back from royal duties. In Spare, Prince Harry recounted feeling exposed after he and Meghan lost protection, writing about being publicized and vulnerable with their infant son, Archie, during a period of chaos.

And he used Andrew—yes, Andrew—as the comparison point that made the double standard impossible for him to ignore. The Mirror quoted Prince Harry describing why he never believed his family would be “left in the lurch security-wise,” pointing to Andrew’s continued protection at the time: “Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security. People may have a lot of grievances towards us, but sexual offences weren’t one of them.”

People Magazine echoed that theme in its own reporting, quoting an insider who said Prince Harry had long been “frustrated” by comparisons to Andrew and saw it as unfair that he “lost security and housing, while Andrew was protected for years.”​

Meanwhile, the political aftershocks are already forming. The Guardian reported that MPs have called for Parliament to consider removing Andrew from the line of succession, with the government expected to deliberate on legislation after the police investigation concludes. A BBC report similarly said the government is considering introducing legislation to remove Andrew from the line of succession once the investigation is over—an extraordinary step that would require broader consultation beyond Westminster.​​

Andrew arrested! Good. Now do the Royal family – they’re all COMPLICIT. Closed ranks to protect him & their family for years. We’re NOT stupid. We’re NOT buying Prince William & King Charles attempt to distance themselves from Andrew & Epstein. Thank God Harry and Meghan RAN 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DRt2AWMKUz — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) February 19, 2026

Prince Harry is not in the room where any of that will be decided. But he is watching—and, if the reporting is accurate, simmering at the familiar sight of an institution that stayed quiet for years now scrambling to manage the wreckage.​