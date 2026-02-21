How much older is Eddie Murphy to Paige Butcher?

Eddie Murphy met Paige Butcher in 2012. The comedian and the Australian model have shared a long-term relationship that remains strong. The couple got engaged in 2018 before tying the knot in 2024. Murphy and Butcher welcomed their first child in 2016, a daughter named Izzy Oona. They welcomed their second child, a son named Max Charles, in 2018. Murphy’s second child with the Australian model took his middle name from Murphy’s late older brother, who died of leukemia in 2017.

Murphy has 10 children with five women. He is actively involved in all of his children’s lives, and Butcher is fond of them as well. A point of interest for many publications has been the wide age gap between the couple.

This is not the first time Murphy has faced scrutiny for dating someone significantly younger. He previously had a relationship with Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls. The relationship drew public attention when Brown announced she was pregnant and said Murphy was the father. Murphy requested a paternity test, which later confirmed he was the child’s father.

A photo of Eddie Murphy with all 10 of his children, as well as his then-fiancée (now wife) Paige Butcher and both of their mothers. pic.twitter.com/ixAb8TKpto — 👑 J³ABz👑 (@Jabz_CFC) January 19, 2026

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher were together for 12 years before getting married. The age gap between them is about 18 years. Murphy is currently 64 years old, which puts Butcher at about 46. That means the couple met when Murphy was 50 and Butcher was 32. However, age gaps have not appeared to matter much to Murphy. For the comedian, it comes down to passion and compatibility. Butcher has said on multiple occasions that Murphy is very romantic and never misses a chance to compliment her.

Murphy’s eldest son, Eric Murphy, is married to the daughter of legendary entertainer Martin Lawrence. Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy had a quiet, intimate ceremony when they tied the knot in 2025. In 2026, they announced they were expecting their first child. This will be Murphy’s third grandchild. His first two grandchildren were born in 2019 and 2024, respectively. Both were born to Miles Mitchell Murphy and his partner, Carly Fink, who married in 2023.

Murphy has experience with blended families. Butcher has been described as being very close to the children, according to People.