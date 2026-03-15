How King Charles Transformed His 900-Acre Highgrove Estate: ‘Harmony With Nature’

Highgrove House is one of the many places where the royal family retreats in order to relax and unwind. Highgrove is a private property of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, situated near Tetbury in Gloucestershire.

Charles, known to keep a keen interest in gardening, has worked the gardens of Highgrove for 40 years. He hosts receptions and briefings here, and has also invited groups and schools to tour his garden at Highgrove from time to time.

The king opened the doors to his private garden for a new Prime Video-backed documentary, which gives the general public a look into the garden that Charles has spent so much time curating and maintaining. The documentary was released in early February and is called Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision. Earlier, in his own words, the king had described the garden as being designed to “please the eye and sit in harmony with nature”.

While his private residence has never been open to the public, the gardens that the king has nurtured on the grounds see visitors come in during spring and summer, attracting around 40,000 guests on average.

King Charles is opening the doors of his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire, inviting those in need to experience a little warmth this winter in what’s being hailed as a royal rescue. Highgrove Director for @KingsFdn, Constantine Innemée speaks to @kategarraway and @adilray. pic.twitter.com/VOvWLXem26 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 21, 2025

The residence is relatively ancient. While the royal family acquired the castle in the 1980s, it was constructed between 1796 and 1798. Before the current king purchased the house, Maurice Macmillan was its owner. He was the son of the British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

Charles’ massive gardens, which are littered across the 900-acre property, grew out of a small kitchen garden that was maintained during its purchase. The garden provides the kitchens on the property with fresh produce. The property also hosts a wildflower meadow, which is essential for the fauna of the region. The Arboretum, a popular part of the gardens, is where one would find the king’s own favorite magnolia trees.

Highgrove is very close to the king as after Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022, this is where Charles found himself to process the loss. His son technically owns the estate, given that Prince William has now inherited the title of the Duke of Cornwall. Charles has also undertaken various sustainability initiatives on the grounds in the interest of preserving the environment, while also allowing for its natural continuation.