When Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights was announced, it set the expectations sky-high among book lovers. However, those expectations came crashing down when the film was released, as director Emerald Fennell decided to deviate from the book’s ending.

As per EW, the director defended her actions, and her hard decision was based on the first half of the novel that focused on the relationship between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. Her decision strongly divided the fans of the novel, leading to widely mixed reactions.

Surprisingly, Fennell’s bold move was praised by the Brontë museum staff. As per The Guardian, the staff spoke in support of the adaptation, saying, “It made me quite emotional. I thought it was amazing.” Mia, another staff member in the museum, added, “It really does feel like a fever dream.”

Turns out, book adaptations of literary classics have been done before that have kept the readers happy. The perfect instance is the film adaptations of Jane Austen’s novels. Though several attempts have been made, resulting in varied levels of success, they have kept everyone happy.

With that being said, here are five films that have done justice to Jane Austen’s work and added to her literary legacy.

5) Sense and Sensibility (2024)

Roger M. Bobb’s adaptation of the novel raised eyebrows when viewers saw that the film had slightly deviated from the novel. The flick featured contemporary casting of Black actresses in lead roles.

However, that did not disappoint the book’s fans, as it remains strictly faithful to the source material. Though casting a Black cast member sparked conversation at first, Bobb’s intense care and research into the Regency era in England made the film successful.

4) Pride and Prejudice (2005)

The 2005 flick by Joe Wright is a beloved masterpiece, starring Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden, as Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcy. The well-rounded characters of Bennett and Mr. Darcy is a pure joy to watch. They started on the wrong foot, but as the plot progresses, they get closer.

While the lead stars had an outstanding on-screen chemistry, the other cast members remained equally impressive and entertaining to watch. The careful selection of the film location and the ability to add life to the ballroom scene have made this adaptation so beloved.

We sure love watching this scene from the Jane Austen’s 2005 adaptation of ‘Pride & Prejudice’. https://t.co/0DUCRuAyy2 — Jane Austen (@JaneAustenLIVES) February 15, 2026

3) Persuasion (1995)

Another popular novel by Jane Austen has received a couple of adaptations, but the 1995 version by Roger Michell remains on top. The story primarily revolves around Anne Elliot (Amanda Root) and Captain Frederick Wentworth (Ciarán Hinds).

What makes the film so beautiful is how it portrays the story of two people who are shy and proud. Furthermore, they reciprocated the film’s idea that they might not be everyone’s perfect choice, but they are for each other.

Additionally, the emotional depth of the scenes was not conveyed solely through dialogue. Their facial expressions spoke volumes, making the film an evergreen watch.

PERSUASION. it’s maybe the best jane austen adaptation i’ve seen on film and it’s certainly my favorite for many reasons, chief among them intro-ing me to the acting of the great ciaran hinds. director roger michell made a thoughtful, beautiful film so see it. #TCM #neillabute pic.twitter.com/Qb5TVsGj55 — Contemptible Entertainment (@contemptent) December 18, 2025

2) Emma (2020)

Though the 1996 film was a memorable watch, the 2020 adaptation raised the standards even higher! Anya Taylor-Joy’s (Emma Woodhouse) performance was phenomenal, and she aced showcasing the different moods pf the character. The movie primarily focused on Emma, highlighting her character development.

Joy did justice to her character, digging deep to showcase her acting range. Thus, her portrayal leaves a lasting impression on viewers. Additionally, her romance with Johnny Flynn (George Knightley) became a key highlight in the film.

1) Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Out of all the adaptations of Austen’s novels, the 1995 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility by Ang Lee remains the most faithful. The director’s vision and Emma Thompson’s perfect portrayal of Elinor Dashwood were perfect to the point that one would call the film “pure magic.”

I’m remembering Alan Rickman today on the 10th anniversary of his death. Although he played many brilliant roles, I will always see him as Colonel Brandon from the 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility. pic.twitter.com/OPwEMGEq5h — Clay Franklin Johnson (@ClayFJohnson) January 14, 2026

The film featured a star-studded cast, including Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant, Kate Winslet, Greg Wise, and many others. The actors’ names alone make for a tempting watch. But Lee’s ability to create a perfect balance between comedy and drama makes it even better than the book.

While Jane Austen adaptations continue to win hearts, we hope Emily Bronte’s novels also receive memorable book to screen transformations in the days to come.