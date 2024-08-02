How Donald Trump Put an End to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss’ Pageant Career

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss once confessed how former President Donald Trump was the reason behind the end of her pageant career. According to US Weekly, the reality television star was a "pageant queen growing up" as she won Miss Sonoma County before competing in the Miss California and Miss Malibu USA events.

In an episode of the 10th season of Vanderpump Rules the celebrity said, her career in the pageant had officially come to an end because of the ex-POTUS. Leviss who became a regular face of the reality show was simultaneously trying her luck in the Miss USA pageant. The Bravo star put the blame on Trump saying he changed the rule where competitors over the age of 27 may no longer be a part of the contest. As reported by Washington Post, "Delegates must be at least 18 years of age and under 28 years of age on the date [that] the national competition commenced," to take part in the beauty pagaents. However, the contestants are free to take part in the pagaents every year. The Miss Universe website declared, "Delegates may compete in their state or country pageants more than once, but may only compete at Miss Universe, Miss Teen USA or Miss USA once."

Notably, the businessman-turned-politician had sold Miss Universe back in 2015 and the rule could have been changed by future owner. But Leviss held Trump responsible as reported by Cheatsheet. In an Instagram post back in 2022 she wrote, "I just wrapped my last ever Miss California USA contestant headshot. [It’s] so bittersweet knowing this will be the last time I compete in a state pageant."

She continued, "Fingers crossed that it won’t be my very last pageant ever and that I will have the opportunity to represent California on the Miss USA stage 🤞🏼You may know me as “the pageant girl” but my one wish is to debunk the stereotype that comes to mind. Through this experience I’ve met some of the most kindhearted girls who truly want to leave a positive impact on our world," as she spoke about the myths around pageant girls. "The two things I have always strived for, as I competed on and off throughout the years of my young adult life, were self-improvement and building confidence," she said.

"Looking back at the times I did compete, I truly see such a beautiful transformation and I owe a lot of that to pageantry. I am so proud of the woman I have become. My thoughts and opinions are not only important but they are kind and beautiful," she added. Leviss concluded, "A unique perspective is meant to be shared. If you have self doubt, try to understand why you’re seeking approval from others. Then turn around and give your younger self the validation that you have always deserved. Smiling and tearing up 🥹 Okay, good chat. Bye! 🤍 #pageantryreimagined."