How a Surprise Party Decimated Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss’ Friendship

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were once inseparable, so much so that they even ignited rumors of a romantic relationship due to their close bond. Their friendship, however, came to a sudden end around 2018, leaving fans and media alike wondering what caused the fallout. Neither Swift nor Kloss directly addressed the actual reason for this breakup but it was speculated that the first major crack in the friendship reportedly occurred in 2019, when Kloss visited Swift’s penthouse situated in Tribeca for an extended stay. Who knew a surprise party could end their friendship for good? A source spilled the beans and claimed that Swift didn’t like how Kloss threw a surprise party without taking her permission.

As per Page Six, the source further revealed, “Taylor got upset over something crazy, and then she just alienated Karlie.” The feud was eminent enough to allegedly make Swift skip Kloss’ wedding to Joshua Kushner. However, it was never revealed what exactly ruined their friendship to this level that the All Too Well singer had to skip Kloss’s wedding reportedly. The friendship between Swift and Kloss began in 2012 after a friendly Twitter (Now X) exchange. The two quickly became close, with Kloss even having her own bedroom in Swift’s Tribeca penthouse. Their friendship was in the limelight back then, with Kloss appearing in Swift’s star-studded Bad Blood music video in 2015, alongside other famous friends like Selena Gomez and Lena Dunham.

However, their relationship was further destroyed completely after Swift’s highly publicized feud with record executive Scooter Braun. In June 2019, Swift’s former record label sold her master recording to Braun for $300 million without her consent, preventing her from using several of her songs. Swift’s reaction was fierce; she began re-recording her masters and asked her celebrity friends to help her publicly to give her an upper hand in the fight against Braun. Although, many of her friends supported her Kloss went under the radar as Braun was her manager. Back then, Kloss was slammed and condemned by fans for her actions, as reported by The Things.

Back then, during the controversy, Swift was bashed by Braun’s wife, Yael, who posted on Instagram, “You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed . . . Your dad is a shareholder and was notified and Borchetta personally told you before this came out.” Another music executive also condemned her actions and remarked, “She became famous very young…And the behavior that we might accept from a young girl — stamping your feet, acting petulant — no longer stands when you’re a grown woman.”

As per the reports, it was alleged that Kloss provided sensitive information regarding Swift to Braun, further solidifying the restraint in their relationship. Despite their issues, both Swift and Kloss tried to reboot their relationship but the authenticity has been affected for good. Intriguingly, a surprising twist occurred in 2023, when Kloss was seen enjoying Swift’s Eras tour in Los Angeles. However, fans speculated that Swift might not have known Kloss was there, adding another layer of intrigue to the abyss of their complicated story.