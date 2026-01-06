Hope Walz claims father resigned to protect family, calls Tim Walz a ‘martyr’ as she lashes out at Donald Trump. Hope Walz has mounted an emotional and increasingly combative public defense of her father, insisting her Minnesota governor dad is stepping away from politics not because of scandal, but to shield his children and wife as well as removing what she describes as a political target from the state.

NEW: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s daughter, Hope Walz, says MAGA targeted her father because “he’s everything Trump will never be” “I think he believes if he’s not in the race, there’s nothing, they have nothing else.” “…Trump just hates him for some reason — I think it’s… pic.twitter.com/g8HG9nuQT4 — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) January 6, 2026

Hope Walz made the remarks Monday afternoon on John O’Sullivan’s One Hour Detours podcast, just hours after her father stunned the political world by announcing he would not seek re-election. Her comments, laced with personal grievance and political blame, have fueled fresh backlash and reopened debate over the circumstances of Walz’s exit.

Speaking on the podcast, Hope said the decision had been quietly unfolding within the family for weeks.

“We were kind of talking about it over the holidays and that’s the decision he came to, my family came to,” Hope Walz said, describing what she believes was the final breaking point. She said scrutiny surrounding her father’s administration had begun taking a heavy toll on the family, particularly on herself and her younger brother, Gus.

“Things started getting really intense” for both of them, the daughter of Tim Walz continued. “I think that’s when he was really like, ‘OK, like, I need to evaluate what’s best for the state and then I need to evaluate what’s best for my family,’” she added. “And then, I think it was just kind of a natural conclusion.”

Hope Walz framed her father’s resignation as an act of sacrifice, repeatedly casting him as a martyr who absorbed political damage to protect his children. She argued that stepping aside was also meant to deflect attention away from Minnesota as the state government faces increased scrutiny over welfare-related fraud, including daycare payments and COVID-era loan programs.

Along with concerns for his family, Hope Walz said her father wanted to “kind of get that target off of Minnesota.” Tim Walz’s daughter also said, “I think he believes if he’s not in the race, there’s nothing, they have nothing else.”

Hope Walz also accused President Donald Trump of fueling the attacks, arguing her father became a convenient villain due to his national profile. She said Tim Walz has taken the brunt of the blame “because he has that national profile and Trump just hates him for some reason.”

“I think it’s because he’s everything Trump will never be,” she added. Hope Walz also argued that while there is substance behind the allegations facing the state, political opponents exploited the situation. “I think there’s enough truth to the fraud claims… that they were able to twist and amplify it and what not because it is being dealt with. They were just able to frame it in a way that benefitted them.”

The anger of Hope Walz has not been limited to podcasts. In a now-deleted TikTok video, Tim Walz’s erupted over what she said was fallout from political rhetoric aimed at her father.

“I’m talking about this because while my family and I are always gonna be the bigger people, the president calling my dad what he did has unleashed a f–king s–tstorm regarding offensive language towards me and my family and specifically my brother,” Hope Walz raged.

The video, quickly circulated before being taken down, intensified criticism that Hope Walz is blurring the line between personal grievance and public accountability. Critics argue that portraying resignation of Tim Walz as martyrdom minimizes unresolved questions about oversight failures and responsibility. Supporters, however, praise Hope Walz for speaking out and defending her family in what they describe as a toxic political climate.

Tim Walz himself has not echoed his daughter’s rhetoric. Since announcing his withdrawal, he has largely remained silent, issuing only brief statements thanking supporters and insisting Minnesota will move forward. Whether voters accept Hope Walz’s version of events — sacrifice over scandal — may ultimately shape how her father’s political downfall is remembered.