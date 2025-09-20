Homeless and Expecting, This Young Couple Were Looking for a Little Hope – What Two Strangers Did Next Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity

Sometimes the internet is a saving grace when life throws you a nasty surprise. That’s just what happened to Olivia Norman, 20, and her boyfriend, Isiah Kurgan, who were homeless in Santa Maria, California, and were expecting their first child.

The young couple turned to Facebook for even a small spark of hope, as family ties were strained and their finances were stretched thin. Instead, they got a revolutionary offer from complete strangers! Kurgan’s own family conditions weren’t much better, and Norman’s parents were dismissive of her pregnancy out of wedlock.

She says, “It was (…) us against the world,” as she looked for housing. He worked two jobs, but nights ended in his car, hotel rooms, and even on used couches. The couple wound up in a shelter, which is a risky place for those who want to have a baby.

Norman vented her anxieties in a June 2022 Facebook post. She explained that they needed a safe place because they were homeless and expecting. Gary and Michelle Gorospe could have scrolled past like everyone else (but chose not to), took note of her appeal.

Gary, a 45-year-old Air Force veteran, said he had no choice but to get in touch. He and Michelle put out an invitation for the couple to stay in their house. What began as a gesture of kindness soon grew into something much more substantial: an instant family! Since the Gorospes went through hardships themselves, they knew how lonely it was to deal with difficulties alone.

Together, they were able to provide more than just a roof; they established a network of support.

After Norman gave birth in September 2022, she was struggling with postpartum depression. Gary and Michelle helped by watching her, telling her to take it easy, and reminding her that she didn’t have to take on the responsibility all by herself.

Norman told People, “I truly lost myself in the first few months,” as she looked back on how she dealt with fatigue and body image. However, the Gorospes were there, offering a buffer of acceptance and a constant presence.

They formed a bond with both the infant and the young parents. Gary has fond recollections of bringing Norman’s son along for “little getaways” and letting him sleep on his chest. Michelle started to show up every day to help with childcare while Norman went back to work. Norman’s parents were only twenty-five minutes away, but the Gorospes ended up being her primary source of support.

“They took a chance on a young pregnant couple expecting a baby and made us feel like family,” she said. When the Gorospes decided to relocate to North Carolina almost two years later, they made sure that Norman, Kurgan, and their son had a safe place to live.

Now on stable ground, the once-homeless couple is raising their child with the support they found along the way. Family isn’t always defined by blood—sometimes it’s the people who show up when you need them most.” Friends become family — the people in your corner always want the best for you,” Norman said.

And in this case, a Facebook post turned strangers into just that!

