Hollywood Reacts to President Joe Biden's Exit from Presidential Race: "In My Heart, I'm Tortured"

President Joe Biden has officially stepped down from the 2024 presidential race, in an unexpected turn of events Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee on Sunday, marking the official end of his political campaign. According to AP News, Hollywood elite reacted positively to the news and welcomed his decision while also showcasing their support for Harris. Staunch Democrat Barbara Streisand praised the President on X, "Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy."

Iconic singer Cher reacted on X, “In my heart im tortured, Because I Don’t believe the Democrats Can win the Presidency With”Pres Biden” “Joe” whom I’ve Loved since we met in 2008. I Campaigned for him I believe Its Time 2 Pass the Baton. Time 4 Dems 2 Think 'way' Outside the Box. Maybe even a Split Ticket." Star Wars actor Mark Hamill expressed his gratitude over Biden's legacy, "@JoeBiden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy."

Singer John Legend posted a lengthy note on Instagram, "Joe Biden has presided over the most consequential first term of real progress in my life time. With this record, he more than earned re-election, but time and age come for us all." Actor George Takei also applauded, "I want to honor our President @JoeBiden. He has served our nation admirably for decades, he is a decent honorable man, a hugely successful president, and a patriot. Now let us unite behind @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump in November!"

Oscar winner Robert De Niro told The Hollywood Reporter, “In an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the path for another Democrat to become president because there is nothing more important for our country than defeating Donald Trump at the ballot box. With respect, admiration, and affection, thank you Mr. President!” Actor Mark Ruffalo urged the public to vote responsibly, "Okay everybody, now we have our marching orders and time to hit the trail running. No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn’t be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion." Cardi B gave a candid reaction in all caps saying, "Hahahaha Lets Goo I Told Yall Kamala Was Supposed to be the 2024 candidate.. Stop Fcking Playin with me!!"

Following his dismal debate performance last month, which left many Democrats and Hollywood elite donors worried that he was too elderly for government and incompetent to defeat former president Donald Trump, Biden's announcement puts an end to weeks of fretting among party officials who pushed him to withdraw from the race.

Meanwhile, as per ABC News, calls for supporting Harris has been growing wider, over 45,000 supporters of Harris' campaign met late on Sunday night via a Zoom call hosted by Win With Black Women and in under one hour, the group claimed to have raised almost $1,500,000. Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison and Minyon Moore, the DNC convention chair stated that, “While this situation is unprecedented, the DNC is ready to undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party and select a nominee. This process will be governed by rules and procedures of our Party, and we know that all of you are ready to take your responsibility seriously to swiftly nominate a candidate who will defeat Donald Trump in November."