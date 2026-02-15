Hollywood Actresses From The 70s Who Look Unrecognizable Today

The 1970s in Hollywood ushered in a dazzling era of powerhouse actresses who captivated audiences and left an indelible mark on pop culture. These women didn’t just light up the screen; they became icons whose influence extended into fashion and beyond. Long before “trendsetting” became a buzzword, their signature styles set the pace, and their looks remain etched in our collective memory.

As time has passed, many of these once-famous faces have naturally changed. Some chose to age gracefully and embraced the passage of time, while others adapted to evolving beauty standards and modern trends.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda stands out as a trailblazer of the era. Her unforgettable performance in the psychological thriller Klute catapulted her to stardom. Her intense gaze, dark brown hair remained a magnetic allure back in the days. Even her infamous mugshot dating back to a mistaken police arrest at Cleveland airport became an unexpected symbol of her long-lasting beauty.

At 88, actress and activist Jane Fonda defended Don Lemon saying “They arrested the wrong Don.” Thank you Jane Fonda!#DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/q5avCmH5rc — BMcArthur (@bmcarthur20) February 1, 2026

After her release, Jane Fonda embraced change in her own elegant way. She swapped her signature shag hairstyle for a chic silver bob. Choosing sophistication, her wardrobe evolved from bold hues to refined, timeless silhouettes that reflected her maturity and confidence.

Sally Field

Sally Field is another shining star from the golden age of 70s cinema. A Broadway veteran, she has journeyed far since her days in Steel Magnolia. Yet she continues to remain a powerhouse of talent even today. Back in the 70s, her sultry charm and wavy brown hair made her a style inspiration for many.

She was five years old when her life quietly changed. Her mother remarried, and her stepfather was Jock Mahoney — handsome, confident, already working in Hollywood. To the outside world, he looked successful and charming. To Sally Field, he became a source of deep confusion and… pic.twitter.com/RERFj9A7tW — Jill Marinelli (@JillMarinelli1) January 3, 2026

With so many decades having gone by, Sally has continued her stint on-camera. She is now known for delivering more strong and character driven roles. She’s accepted natural aging and has made no cosmetic changes whatsoever. Sally would be next seen in Netflix’s adaptation of Remarkably Bright Creatures, playing the character of Tova.

Ellen Burstyn

Ellen Burstyn, Peter Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show (1971). pic.twitter.com/pz7pKcD9vg — Ricardo Hirooka (@HirookaRicardo) December 7, 2025

The Exorcist star Ellen Burstyn has made a complete makeover of her life after deciding not to slow down on her career. The 70s icon and an Academy Award winner has come a long way from being the doe-eyed beauty that fans fawned over. Now in her 90s, she’s living her life as young as possible, all thanks to rigorously maintaining a healthy life.

Ellen Burstyn pic.twitter.com/3TYLERytv0 — R E P L I C A N T (@Roybattyforever) September 16, 2025

​She has embraced her obviously snowy white skin due to old age, which only sheds light on the richness of her life. In one of her 2021 interviews, the actress discussed her life lately and mentioned taking an effort every single day. In her words, “I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. I don’t do drugs. I eat healthily, and I exercise. I just got a new stationary bike. You have to do the things that will get you there.”

​In a world where change is constant, these Hollywood legends have become beacons of graceful aging. So, although their appearances have transformed, their mystique endures in the hearts of fans. By staying true to themselves and letting their talent shine, they have redefined what it means to be timeless.