Holiday Plot Twist — Some Americans are Getting Double (or Triple!) Social Security Payments This December

The last month of the year is almost here, and the recipients of Social Security are looking to their benefits for the holiday season. This year, due to holiday calendar quirks and an increase in the annual benefit, many recipients will see different payment timings.

For most Americans who are waiting for their retirement, disability, or survivor benefits, December will follow the usual payment distribution schedule. The Social Security payments will arrive on Wednesdays, and the dates will be based on the birthdays of the recipients.

Social Security payments won’t happen as usual this December: Here’s why https://t.co/rAHsUcnCSK — The Hill (@thehill) November 27, 2025

The timetable for the distribution is given below:

If the birthday of the recipient falls on the 1st to 10th, they will receive the payment on the second Wednesday of the month, i.e., December 10.

Those with birthdays between the 11th and 20th will receive their payment on the third Wednesday, i.e., December 17.

Those with birthdays between the 21st and 31st will get their benefits on the fourth Wednesday, i.e., December 24.

This plan is for those people who began receiving their benefits after May 1997. However, for those who have been receiving these benefits prior to May 1997, or those who receive both SSI and regular Social Security benefits, the distribution plan is different.

These recipients usually get the money in their accounts on or around the 3rd of every month.

However, recipients who receive only SSI payments follow an entirely different payment plan. Recipients of SSI benefits receive their benefits on the first of every month. However, if the first of the month falls on a weekend or a federal holiday, the payment is made on the last working day of the prior month. Since January 1 is a federal holiday (New Year’s Day), the SSI payment for January 2026 will be distributed on December 31, 2025.

So, the SSI recipients will end up receiving two checks in the month of December. It is very important to understand that this is not a bonus or any extra money coming their way, but just the money that is to be distributed in January, coming a day early.

Since the COLA 2026 adjustment will take place from January 2026, the January SSI and other Social Security payments will include a 2.8% increase. Recipients of other benefits will also receive the extra payment amount in their January benefits.

People who receive both SSI and Social Security benefits will receive three separate payments in December 2025. It then becomes very important that they make a proper budget and do not get overwhelmed with the extra money and spend it unnecessarily.

For many people on a fixed income, December 2025 will offer a rare opportunity where they will end up receiving two or three payments. This will help people maintain a cushion during the holiday month and help them with extra expenditures.

As the new year approaches, these advance payments, coupled with the COLA increase, may provide some welcome breathing room. However, it is very important that recipients maintain a budget and plan carefully.