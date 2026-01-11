“Hit The Brakes on the Botox” — Kristi Noem Trolled Over Rumored Plastic Surgery After Dramatic Appearance Change

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem is not the one to shy away from the camera. Be it for her controversial personal life updates or her ruthless handling of the US immigration crackdown situation, Noem ensures that she is constantly making headlines.

More recently, the DHS Secretary’s noticeably changed facial appearance sparked online chatter, and netizens advised her to tone down the plastic surgeries and Botox procedures.

Her recent appearance on Fox News, where she talked about the Minneapolis ICE shooting incident, triggered a new wave of speculation about whether she actually went under the knife.

Noem’s face, which appeared to be free of any wrinkles or spots, looked artificial and starkly different from the time she had just started her career back in 2010.

The look she sported failed to impress netizens, with comments quickly pouring in under the X post sharing her picture. One user commented, “Hit the brakes on the Botox ASAP, Kristi.”

Another one added, “she looks like she is haunted by something… like a dead hound or something… i don’t know…” A third user brought up Loomer, saying, “Keep it going Kristi You can outdo Loomer.”

Hit the brakes on the Botox ASAP Kristi pic.twitter.com/Ch67BnihPi — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) January 7, 2026

Another user added, “She is gone, let her finish herself, Botox part of the nation will fall apart one day, and I can’t wait for this day.” One user had a direct question, “What is happening with Kristi Noem’s face?”

Another had an advice, “Face looks frozen, not fierce. Ease up on the fillers” while one user observed, “Brand new filler didn’t go well.” Another commenter said, “Self-hatred mixed with a plastic surgeon/makeup artist who also hates her.”

It should be noted here that Noem has never publicly talked about plastic surgery and therefore never accepted or denied these rumors. However, experienced plastic surgeons have observed that the DHS Secretary has very likely undergone various procedures to maintain her looks.

Talking to Radar Online, cosmetic surgeon Giselle Prado-Wright said, “Kristi Noem’s appearance has definitely changed in recent years, and it looks like she’s had quite a bit of filler. Particularly in the cheeks, lips, and possibly under the eyes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Ponsky, MD, FACS (@dr.dianaponsky)

The doctor further said, “The volume is noticeable enough that even someone without a trained eye can tell something’s different. Everything looks very plump, which is a telltale sign of heavy filler use, and may give the face a slightly overfilled or ‘pillow face effect.’”

“It’s likely she’s also had Botox and possibly a mini facelift or skin tightening procedure to sharpen her jawline. I personally like the refreshed look, but the filler is definitely doing a lot of heavy lifting here,” the surgeon added.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian echoed similar sentiments saying, Noem’s face now looks like a typical Mar-a-Lago one that is full of fillers and makeup and “represents a very outdated philosophy of facial rejuvenation.”

“The exaggerated fullness, over-projected cheeks, excessive contouring, and rigid tightness reflect an approach that was more common 10–15 years ago,” the doctor pointed out while talking to Radar Online.

However, Noem does not seem bothered by the speculations that are going on about her looks just like she seems unbothered about the unethical actions of ICE in the name of making America free of illegal immigrants.