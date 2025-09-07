His Girlfriend Confronted Him About Cheating – So He Pushed Her in Front of a Moving Train

An Indiana man was found guilty of attempted murder of his girlfriend. Now he’ll be spending more than 3 decades in prison. 25-year-old Di Morris Turner deliberately threw his girlfriend in front of a moving train in the Muncie area.

The Delaware County Circuit Judge John Feick has sentenced him to thirty-six years in state detention. The judges deliberated for almost an hour before concluding the man to be guilty of multiple felony charges.

The aggravating factors such as domestic battery and attempted murder lead to 35 years jail time for him. Despite being out on bond, he attempted murder; hence the sentence. He has already served 1714 days.

He was also charged with having a deadly weapon. There were a total of nine crime incident reports during his incarceration, justifying his long sentence this time.

County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman states, “I’m very happy with this result. This verdict should send a message to everyone in this county that Domestic Violence will never be tolerated.”

According to the evidence, the accused pushed his girlfriend into the moving train with the intention of murdering her. After the incident on June 19, the Muncie police department was notified regarding a pedestrian injured by a train.

The accused was hurt on the knees and elbows. The victim had head injuries and was bleeding. She was transported by air to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis as she was severely injured. She had to undergo several surgeries, including one for facial reconstruction.

The investigation revealed the couple was arguing, and the girl had accused him of cheating on him. He also revealed she had packed her stuff to leave the residence. The victim gave a conflicting statement as she could not remember much, but two witnesses were present at that time.

One of them stated that Turner had hurled her over his shoulder so she’d be in front of the train’s path. Moreover, the video footage proves she was attempting to get away from him, and he moved her directly in front of the train, leading to her injuries.