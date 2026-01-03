“His Brain is Clearly Intact” — Doctor Backs Trump’s “Perfect Health” Claim After Third Cognitive Exam

American physician Dr Marc Siegel, who is known for promoting the idea of releasing presidents’ health records in public, recently appeared on Fox News to discuss concerns surrounding Donald Trump’s health.

According to The Irish Star, the doctor argued that the President is maintaining “complete transparency” about his mental health condition despite failing to publish the results of the cognitive exams, which he claims to have “aced.”

Dr. Siegel’s comments come after Trump took to Truth Social on January 2, 2026, to claim he was in “perfect health” while bragging about ‘acing’ his cognitive exams once again.

“The White House doctors have just reported that I am in perfect health,” the 79-year-old wrote, adding, “I aced (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take.”

He further stated, “I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by ‘stupid’ or ‘incompetent people!’”

Trump again says his health is “PERFECT” and claims he “ACED” his third straight cognitive exam, a test given by doctors to detect signs of dementia pic.twitter.com/VPDOqhgIp2 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 2, 2026



The Republican leader of the nation also discussed his health during a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. The outlet claimed that he “expressed irritation about the public debate over health,” and allegedly said, “Let’s talk about health again for the 25th time.”

While Trump reiterated being in good shape, he admitted to taking more than the recommended doses of aspirin for the last 25 years, leaving him more susceptible to bruising.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he mentioned, stating he takes 325mg of aspirin per day, instead of the usual 81mg dose usually recommended by doctors.

The President admitted that physicians would “rather have me take the smaller one,” but said he does not change the dose after so many years, as he is “a little superstitious.”

Speaking about the constant scrutiny of the President’s health, Dr. Marc Siegel dubbed concerns about his secret medical records “hogwash.”

“You want the cognitive test, but how about watching him on one of these press conferences, where you and I can’t even get on the air because he keeps talking in ways that are easy to follow. His brain is clearly intact and his body, too,” Dr Siegel told Fox News host Bret Baier.

On the contrary, board-certified cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner cited concerns about Trump’s health while speaking to CNN host Jake Tapper last year in December.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Donald Trump was just caught asleep again! It’s clear Trump is not doing well. Retweet to make sure every American sees this. pic.twitter.com/OT56NQk5BI — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) December 4, 2025



Citing examples of times when the President seemingly appeared to doze off during meetings before showcasing a burst of sudden energy, the doctor said, “He’s done this several times in the last few weeks. He’s fallen asleep in a crowded Oval Office, and he’s also fallen asleep at Cabinet meetings with people talking directly to him. That’s what’s called increased daytime somnolence.”

“It’s jarring to see the president go from basically asleep in the Oval Office to really this rapid-fire pace during a, basically, 30-minute speech he gave in 18 minutes,” he said at the time.

Dr Reiner also mentioned that “it would be great if the White House was a little more forthcoming” about the President’s potential health condition.

Donald Trump has continued to spark speculation surrounding his health ever since taking office for his second Presidential term last January. From sporting dark bruises on his hand to tapping his leg before walking, every move has fueled discussions surrounding his health and well-being.