‘Hillary Still Hates Me’, Donald Trump Shares Parody Version Of His Chat With Obama At Jimmy Carter Funeral

Donald Trump’s conversation with Barack Obama during Jimmy Carter’s funeral went viral. However, Trump took to Truth, a social media platform, to mock the viral video of him chatting with Obama. On Sunday, the upcoming POTUS posted a spoof of their conversation, unlike Obama, who never revealed their talk. The video he posted has fake audio, which sends social media users down a rabbit hole of speculation.

“I knew you’d win,” dubs Obama while he is seated next to Trump. The pseudo-Trump claims, “Come on. Anyone could beat her,” while referring to Kamala Harris, Vice President. He hints at how Trump defeated Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, were seen sitting down in the row in front of Obama and Trump.

What Trump and Obama were really talking about: 😭 pic.twitter.com/qzA2hBREAq — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) January 12, 2025

The faux Obama is seen asking Trump in the spoof video, “Did you see that? [Harris] won’t even look at me,” prompting simulated Trump to reply, “I was told [by] some of her people, apparently they said she fell off the wagon.”

The fake voiceover of Obama added, “I think she actually may have…and also she’s not really built for this amount of pressure.” In a section of the video where Trump did not include subtitles, the pair are seen taking a dig at President Joe Biden and Harry Clinton, the former Secretary.

🔥Trump just posted this video with captions of his conversation with Obama. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/M41hLXK69r — Radar🚨 (@RadarHits) January 12, 2025

The dubbed audio of Obama said, “He just didn’t wanna leave,” taking a dig at Biden. “I did what I could to help [Harris]. She was horrendous.” adds Obama. “You know what I realized? Hillary still hates me,” Trump adds. “So much.” Last Thursday, several reports admitted that the pair looked very friendly at Carter’s funeral.

Trump remarked, “I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do. [Me and Obama] have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don’t know.” He further added, “We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody. We met backstage, as you know, before we went on. And I thought it was a beautiful service. But we all got along very well, which is good.”

Jimmy Carter’s funeral had several US leaders seated to each other, such as Trump, Obama, Mike Pence, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Even the “The Daily Show” poked fun at the two (Obama and Trump) sitting next to each other. The show highlighted the awkwardness between the two rival politicians. “It’s a little weird for Obama though, right? To go from ‘this guy is future Hitler’ to ‘oh, man, cool story, future Hitler!” the comedian jokes. The show even hinted at Obama’s harsh criticism of Trump’s political ideologies. Obama has always been critical of Trump, and he often called him a threat to democracy.