Hillary Clinton’s Shocking Move Hints She Doesn’t Hate Trump As Much As Everyone Believed

Since their fierce election battle in 2016, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have been at each other’s throats, or so most of us think. The Democrat has never shied away from slamming the Republican President for various of his problematic policies, which makes critics and fans alike think that she absolutely hates Trump. However, the truth can be very far from that.

Clinton, whom Trump once nicknamed “Crooked Hillary,” said in October 2024 that her longtime rival has gotten even more “unhinged” now, since she faced him off eight years ago. In an interview with CNN, Clinton said, “I think he’s more unhinged, more unstable… I think you see that all the time in both his rallies and his kind of word-salad-after-word-salad speeches.”

Despite how she criticizes most of his administration’s moves, there might be a part in Hillary, who believes that Donald Trump could genuinely do something good to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. She actually thinks that the Republican President has the capability of saving lives, and if he succeeds, she is even willing to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump has been eyeing that particular recognition for a long time now. In June, on one of his classic Truth Social tirades, the POTUS wrote, “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me.”

It almost sounded like he was desperately begging for the Peace Prize, boasting his supposed peacekeeping efforts. Reports even claim that only last week, he had a call with Norway’s Finance Minister to discuss the matter. However, the Nobel Prize won’t come easily to him, as even Hillary has set a condition if she were to nominate him for the same.

During the August 15 episode of the Raging Moderates podcast, the former Secretary of State explained that she is willing to put their rivalry in the past, if it could mean good for humanity. She explained that if Donald Trump successfully stops the violence and bloodshed over Russia’s Ukraine invasion, she would nominate him for the peace prize. Needless to say, Hillary Clinton set the bar is too high.

“Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, where Putin is the aggressor… if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor… If we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize,” said Hillary.

“My goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin, aided and abetted by the United States,” she added. Perhaps her relationship with Trump could actually get better if he suddenly became an expert diplomat and brought peace to Ukraine.