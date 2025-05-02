Hillary Clinton’s Dramatic New Look On NYC Date Night With Bill Clinton Has Everyone Talking—Is She ‘Aging Backwards’?

Is Hillary Clinton aging backward? Well, it is scientifically impossible, but the former First Lady appeared so during her glitzy date with her husband, Bill Clinton, in New York City. On Wednesday, the couple stepped out in NYC’s West Village as a small crowd welcomed them with cheers. They waved and smiled at the people as the ex-presidential candidate’s face appeared significantly wrinkle-free.

The paparazzi photos have since ignited plastic surgery rumors, with many wondering if Hillary has gotten another facelift to “reverse” her age. While it is hard to determine, the 78-year-old looked visibly younger during her date at the celebrity hot spot Via Carota on Wednesday.

🥴😆 Sparking fresh facelift rumors, Hillary Clinton looks unrecognizable in taut-faced photos during date night with Bill The former president and secretary of state stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night after eating at Carota in the city’s West Village. Hillary, 77,… pic.twitter.com/mCB5KCo4oV — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) May 1, 2025

On social media, people are very curious to know the secret behind Clinton’s wrinkle-free skin. Some commented she got a nip and tuck, while others pointed out it might just be the light. One X (formerly a user) joked, “Looks like a mask!” Another user criticized her appearance, saying, “Isn’t it horrible? I can’t stop laughing! I hope she goes back for more procedures.”

This is not the first time Hillary has appeared younger than her age, and it gave rise to plastic surgery rumors. During an event on Broadway in 2019, she also appeared unrecognizable. At that time, a few experts noted she might have got a Botox and a blepharoplasty, commonly known as eyelift, to smoothen her complexion.

Dr. Ross Perry relayed to The Daily Mail, “Hillary Clinton looks fantastic. I would suggest this is down to regular tweaks and procedures over the years, which appear less noticeable than having dramatic work done all in one go.”

He added, “Her forehead looks particularly smooth, which would suggest Botox has been administered in the forehead, frown line, and around the eye area, as there appears to be minimal crow’s feet.”

Similarly, in 2016, before her presidential campaign, there was speculation about her appearance. The Daily Mail reports that journalist Edward Klein further confirmed the rumors in his book, Unlikable: The Problem with Hillary. He wrote that Bill Clinton “wanted her to get a facelift” before the campaign.

According to the author, the former President told Hillary Clinton, “She couldn’t do anything about the calendar, but she could do something about the lines and sagging skin on her face.” So, she reportedly set up a “mini-operating room” in their home in Chappaqua, New York. She wasn’t willing to get her work done at a clinic. At her home setup, Clinton reportedly had undergone some procedures on her eyes, cheeks, neck, and forehead.

Edward noted, “[Hillary] took it gradually and didn’t have anything drastic done because she wanted to evaluate the changes as she proceeded.” The journalist also quoted one of her friends, who said, “If it had started to make her look weird, she would have stopped it immediately. It was a pretty big deal and required multiple visits.”

Perhaps Hillary had another facelift done recently to restore her skin, as a facelift normally lasts up to ten years.