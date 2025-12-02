Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump Administration of “Selling Out” Ukraine for Profit

Donald Trump has been making quite a few deals ever since he took office for his second term. Kushner has already pulled in $2 billion in Middle East deals, plus a private jet from Qatar, resorts in the UAE, his venture into crypto, and many more.

He faced similar accusations during his first term. However, during his second term, it seems there’s no line he won’t cross. Once again, he has been called out by former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

On Dec. 1, 2025, Clinton criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine war. She accused Trump of undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty and national interests, caring only about the financial benefits for his family and friends.

The Trump administration’s corruption has extended to selling out Ukraine—and America’s interests—to Russia so that the Trump family and their friends can make a few bucks. Must-read reporting from the @WSJ this weekend. https://t.co/Gty8aSDADw pic.twitter.com/2vyNrlZHjR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 1, 2025



With the Kremlin pushing a controversial ‘peace plan’ backed by Trump officials, these remarks highlight how selfish this administration has been toward its own allies.

Clinton made these remarks on X.com and accused the administration of selling out Ukraine for “a few bucks.” Along with her post, Clinton also attached reports from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and urged everyone to read the article.

According to the recently published WSJ report, there was a high-stakes meeting in Miami where two U.S. businessmen and one Russian counterpart met to draft a so-called peace plan. However, the main agenda of the meeting was to integrate Russia’s approximately $2 trillion economy into the global market. After invading Ukraine, Russia has been sidelined from the global economy, and now it looks like the U.S. is trying to restore Russia’s economic power.

The price for this help? Ensuring U.S. firms benefit ahead of their European rivals.

WSJ has also reported that for these joint ventures, the proposal was to use the $300 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets. This money would be earmarked for combined investment projects between Washington and Moscow.

These joint ventures include plans to drill for mineral resources in the Arctic. There were also talks of collaboration with SpaceX for a mission to Mars.

Once rivals in the space race now seem willing to reshape the world order to race together toward Mars.

Among the critics of these ventures is Clinton, who now claims that what was presented as a peace plan is, in fact, merely a vehicle for Trump’s inner circle to gain otherworldly wealth and power—while trampling on Ukraine’s right to exist and its long-term interests.

In response to these accusations, MAGA supporters have come out in full force and called this peace plan the only way to end the long, devastating war. An end where Russia loses nothing and gains everything. This is not a compromise; it is exploitation under the leadership of Donald Trump, who will surely claim he “knows nothing about anything” but is certain “it’s great.”

A shocking part of the Trump–Russia “peace plan” isn’t just what it does to Ukraine. It is what it quietly does to Poland. Buried in point 9 is a sentence that looks harmless: European fighters will be stationed in Poland. On paper, that sounds fine. In practice, though, it… pic.twitter.com/qF3ShIlKxq — Stuart Dowell (@StuartDowell_) November 21, 2025



Among loyal Trump officials, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, has expressed optimism toward the deal and toward the current situation after talks with Ukrainian officials.

She claimed there were “very good talks,” adding that the U.S. remains committed to bringing peace to the two warring European nations. However, only time will tell whose coffers grow fuller and who is left fighting for their identity.