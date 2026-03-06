Hilary Duff Breaks Silence on Getting ‘Zero Education’ Growing Up—Now Her Teen Son Teaches Her

Hilary Duff’s impeccable fame and reputation have placed her indefinitely on the top pedestal of Hollywood stars. She has risen to stardom as a teen idol, emerging to become a multi-hyphenate personality. Duff has achieved success not just as an actress, but also as a singer-songwriter, businesswoman and author. While many would have thought that she hails from a very strong background, it wasn’t until recently that Duff revealed having been raised with absolutely no education.

In a recent revelation on the Table Manners podcast hosted by Jessie Ware and her mother, Leanie, Hilary spilled the beans on a major truth about her life. She confessed to not having a traditional education while growing up, which led her to be educated in only a handful of things she was deeply interested in. Duff added that she was primarily homeschooled, which according to her, meant zero education.

She then mentioned that even her homeschooling was insufficient, but then it was her mother who motivated her to pass the GED, or General Educational Development. For those unfamiliar, this is an acknowledged U.S. qualification equivalent to a high school diploma. It can be earned by a student by passing a series of standardized exams.

Reflecting on her setbacks in learning and education, Hilary revealed, “I’m happy and I feel like I educated myself on my own, of different things I was interested in, like reading. I love to read. I don’t have as much time as I would like to read, but I really enjoy reading.”

Moving on, the 38-year-old actress asserted that the absence of formal education has never barred her from knowledge. She claimed that she no longer cares about not getting properly schooled, since she believes she has strengths in other areas of life.

In her words, “I think I’m past the window of caring that my education wasn’t great, because I feel like I’ve got strengths in other areas and it kind of helps. And I’m not shy to ask a question about something. I know that my life was different than most and like I don’t need to be embarrassed that I don’t know when a certain war took place. Like there’s Google for that and ChatGPT.”

Fast forward to now, Hilary Duff is enjoying the role reversal she gets to play with her son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. She feels elated to connect with her teenage son, who occasionally teaches her things she did not get to learn because of her lack of schooling.

Speaking about all of her children, Hilary couldn’t help but take pride in the fact that they were getting a great education. She remarked, “Honestly, something that’s been so cool is connecting to my kid and having him teach me stuff that I didn’t know about because he is getting a really great education. We are like a very routine-based family, and I just notice my kids do so much better.”

The starlet also shared her two cents on her motherhood journey so far. Duff revealed that while she was away on the tour for her album Luck… Or Something, it was her husband, Matthew Koma, who stayed behind with all her kids. Hilary expressed that she never wants her Hollywood fame and stardom to become a huge shadow on how her children get to live their lives.

She remarked, “I desperately don’t want my life to become like this big looming shadow over how they have to live their life. It’s one of my biggest fears about going on tour and being so much more forward-facing, because they’re the stars of our household.”