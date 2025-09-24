High School Teacher Under Fire for Commenting “Black People Are Taught to Hate White People”

A high school teacher in Florida got embroiled in a massive controversy after he delivered some problematic remarks on race relations. During a heated discussion in his classroom, the teacher told his students that “Black people are taught to hate white people.”

Interestingly, his class had a large number of Black students. Reportedly, his remarks came the day after Charlie Kirk died.

The incident unfolded at Everglades High School, and the teacher in question is Steven Babice. His rant was captured by one of the students when he engaged in a heated debate with another student. According to the Miami News Times, an investigation has been launched by the Broward County Public Schools.

Babice, who is a social studies teacher, allegedly said, “I grew up white. Everyone I know was taught not to be racist; we’re all equal. That’s what we were taught. Then I become an adult, and guess what I find out? Black people are taught to hate white people, so who’s the racist?”

He continued, “Why do Black people hate white people? Because cops are killing Blacks, is that what’s going on? Are more whites getting shot by cops than Blacks? Somebody say yes because that’s a fact.”

The teacher didn’t stop there as he then added, “How come there are parades, fires, murders, and burning cities down all because George Floyd, a career criminal, died? But when a white girl on a train gets stabbed in the neck — just whispers. If that was a white guy killing a Black girl, the world would be upside down, correct? So who’s the racist?”

His remarks sparked a controversy especially since he was also spotted getting aggressive with each sentence, even slamming his desk at one point, and kicking a closet door. Upon learning about his controversial comments, parents of the students in his class filed complaints against him with the school.

A mother stated to the New York Times, “Kids are scared and don’t want to go back to class. I don’t know why that man is still teaching.”

After an investigation was launched into the matter, district spokesperson Keyla Concepción stated, “Broward County Public Schools is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct.”

This Steven Babice guy is a teacher at Everglades High School. Someone as vile as him shouldn’t be a part of the school system pic.twitter.com/p77trWEMG6 — Jameson (@CreamedChipBeef) May 19, 2019

According to the Times, the spokeswoman added, “We take these matters seriously and will thoroughly investigate all allegations to ensure our learning environments remain safe, respectful, and inclusive for every student and family.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Babice has made such controversial comments. In 2019, he also voiced his stand against abortion under a Facebook post that challenged laws restricting the rights.