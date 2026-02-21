“He’s Such a Karen” — Bill Maher Calls Out Trump’s ‘Whining’ Over Supreme Court Tariff Ruling

On Friday night, talk show host and political commentator Bill Maher took a shot at Donald Trump. He mocked the president over his “whining” response to a major Supreme Court ruling that struck down Trump’s sweeping global tariff policy.

In a 6–3 decision, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority by imposing broad tariffs without the necessary approval from Congress.

The case centred on the administration’s use of emergency powers to justify the levies. It is something the Court found unlawful. The ruling has shown a significant setback for a cornerstone of Trump’s second-term economic agenda.

As per The Daily Beast, during his opening monologue on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host did not hold back and called Trump a “Karen” over his public complaints.

“He’s such a Karen,” Maher said, adding, “Everything is always, ‘I want to speak to the manager,’ and the Supreme Court said, ‘We’re the manager.’”

Maher further added that Trump appeared unable to accept limits on his authority. “He just can’t stand being told no,” the host mentioned, adding that the president had gone “crazy” over the ruling.

The Court’s decision brings uncertainty over roughly $175 billion in tariffs collected since the beginning of Trump’s second term. Economists estimate that much of that cost (around 90 percent) was ultimately borne by American households and businesses through higher prices and supply chain adjustments.

Maher pushed back on the idea that previous presidents had simply failed to think of similar aggressive trade actions. “They did think of it,” he said. “They thought it was illegal. So they didn’t do it.”

Following the ruling, Trump lashed out both publicly and privately. In a press appearance, he criticized the justices and insisted he retained broad powers over trade. According to reports, he was also heard venting behind closed doors, allegedly complaining and bashing them.

The White House has maintained a defiant tone. Shortly after the decision, Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on imports from all foreign nations using a different statute.

He previously referred to his earlier tariff package as “Liberation Day” measures and has vowed to find alternative legal pathways to advance his trade agenda.

Maher also joked that the Supreme Court building itself could become a target of Trump’s redevelopment ambitions. “If you’ve ever been to Washington D.C. and seen that majestic Supreme Court building; it’s going to make a lovely ballroom,” he quipped, referencing a reported $400 million renovation project at the White House.

Earlier in 2025, Maher attended a dinner with the president at the White House. Days later, Trump dismissed the meeting as a “total waste of time” in a lengthy post on Truth Social, criticizing Maher’s show as “Very boring, ANTI TRUMP.”

On the other hand, addressing the comments on Friday’s episode, Maher said he never promised to go easy on the president. “I never stopped criticizing him, I never said I would,” he said.

“I know how women feel now, a guy buys you dinner and then expects you to put out. I’m not that guy.” The exchange is now among the many heated verbal exchanges between Maher and Trump.