“He’s So Ignorant” – Donald Trump Trolled as Fox News Host Confronts Him on 50-Year Mortgage Plan

Donald Trump was grilled by Fox News host Laura Ingraham about his administration’s 50-year mortgage plan, which has drawn significant controversy ever since its announcement. Laura interviewed the U.S. President on her show, The Ingraham Angle, about his administration’s measures to tackle housing affordability.

Laura Ingraham was quoted as saying, “The average age of first-time home buyers is now up to age 40, which is sad for the country,” but was interrupted by Trump, who said, “Yeah, but I inherited that. Look, you have to understand.”

Getting straight to the point, the Fox News host retorted that the President’s MAGA friends have been left fuming with the 50-year mortgage plan, which has been proposed by Trump’s housing director.

INGRAHAM: “Your housing director proposed a 50 year mortgage. It has enraged MAGA – a giveaway to the banks.” OUT OF TOUCH BILLIONAIRE TRUMP: “It’s not even a big deal… You go from 40 to 50.” INGRAHAM: “It’s 30.” (Everything is a grift) pic.twitter.com/XuCTUFcGPk — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 11, 2025

Laura asked the POTUS, “A significant MAGA backlash, calling it a giveaway to the banks and simply prolonging the time it would take for Americans to own a home outright. Is that really a good idea?” to which Donald Trump made an unmissable goof-up while answering.

The President replied, “It’s not even a big deal. I mean, you know, you go from 40 to 50 years.” However, the host was quick to correct him by saying, “30 to 50 years.”

Ingraham: Is a 50 year mortgage really a good idea? Trump: It’s not even a big deal. You go from 40 years to 50 Ingraham: 30 Trump: It might help a little bit pic.twitter.com/PgQIiCGm1i — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 11, 2025

Further elaborating his point, the US President said, “You pay something less, from 30, some people had a 40, now they have a 50. All it means is you pay less per month, you pay it over a longer period of time. It’s not like a big factor. It might help a little bit, but the problem was that Biden did this.”

Donald Trump further blamed the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for the same, taking a dig at him as the “Too Late” guy. He added, “He was too late on everything except when it came to before the, you know, the Democrat, so-called Democrat election, which didn’t work. But we’re gonna get interest rates down. But even with interest rates up, the economy is the strongest it’s ever been.”

However, netizens on X were left unimpressed by Trump’s lack of knowledge about this grave issue. One of the users stated, “He never pays any of his bills so of course it’s not a big deal to him! He already thought people had 40 year mortgages.”

While another netizen said, “Of course he doesn’t. The man was born to wealth, he has no conception of what real life is.” Another user called out POTUS for not knowing the “basic things” about the plan his own administration proposed.

Calling the President ignorant, another user added, “He’s so ignorant. And why is the president involved in creating subprime mortgages? Slum lord energy. Is this the small government republicans are always going on about?’” Well, it seems Donald Trump had to face the ire of netizens quite heavily over this faux pas.