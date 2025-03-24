“He’s Making Us Look Bad”—JD Vance Slams Elon Musk’s Global Influence in Leaked Audio

The Donald Trump administration has been famous for one thing. It leaks.

During the first term, every day, other administrative information kept leaking in front of the white house. If one had thought that during their second term, the Trump administration would be careful, it was a mistake.

This time, the leak is serious, or is it?

An audio clip has been making rounds on all social media platforms. It was initially uploaded on X.com. In the audio, the vice president appears to be yelling at Musk.

He denounced his behaviour as an exceptional government employee in the recording. As of Monday afternoon, around two million people had viewed that clip.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle are taking notice of JD Vance after a leaked audio recording. JD Vance is allegedly expressing intense annoyance at billionaire Elon Musk and his increasing sway in American politics.

Vance apparently accuses the Tesla CEO of going too far in the video. He also accuses Musk of behaving like a political figurehead even though he has no official status. Vance may be heard stating, “Everything he’s doing is getting criticized in the media, and he says that he’s helping, but he’s not.”

JD Vance also complained that Musk is giving Republicans a bad reputation. He also added that Musk is causing Vance to have a bad image.

Leaked audio of JD Vance talking about Elon and how he’s not an elected official and how he’s ruining the country. “He isn’t even American, he’s South African”. pic.twitter.com/fplKJ05Eo3 — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 24, 2025

However, the comments didn’t end there. JD brought attention to Musk’s South African ancestry and called out his nationality. JD Vance remarked that Musk is not even an American. I added that Musk wouldn’t like it if I said that. Vance took a jibe at Musk, calling him South African, who is pretending to be this famous American.

However, Vice President JD Vance rejected the validity of the leaked recording.

It’s a fake AI-generated clip. I’m not surprised this guy doesn’t have the intelligence to recognize this fact, but I wonder if he has the integrity to delete it now that he knows it’s false. If not, it could be defamation. I guess we’ll find out! https://t.co/raS524I4kq — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 24, 2025

He took to X and posted his displeasure. He declared that it was a phoney AI-generated clip. Vance also said that he is not shocked that this man lacks the intelligence to acknowledge this truth. But he wanted to question the morals of the uploader and wondered if he would remove the obviously doctored clip.

William Martin is the director of communications for JD Vance. He also voiced his opinions and echoed them.

He wrote, “This audio is completely phoney and definitely not the Vice President.”

Leaked audio of JD crying about Zlon. Some think it’s AI. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/qtJ2tyAtbq — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) March 24, 2025

It is funny listening to JD Vance talk about morality all the while he and the president are actively trying for a sovereign nation to give up its freedom.

The audio clip could very well be AI-generated. However, as of now, there are no means. All the AI-detecting tools fail miserably every day in deciphering the accurate AI-generated content.

Moreover, the Trump administration spread several AI-generated articles and images all throughout the country during the campaign. They should not threaten someone over a “little fun”.

AI or not, this clip brought out the most significant open secret Washington DC is hiding. Elon Musk is an unelected South African who has access to all the data in the United States.