“He’s MAGA All the Way”—Donald Trump Claims Pope Leo’s Brother Is a Hardcore Supporter Amid Vatican Silence

President Donald Trump has called himself a god fearing man who loves the Bible and wants the US to be run according to the bible teachings. So when Pope Leo was elected to be the next Pope, it was assumed that the US would be the first country to organize an official visit. However, the White House has confirmed that there are no such plans as of now.

Though this has not curbed people’s curiosity over what President Trump thinks about Pope Leo given that his ideologies differ a lot from that of MAGA.

On Monday, during a press gaggle outside the White House, President Donald Trump shared a politically charged comment about Pope Leo XIV.

The president was asked if he planned to meet the newly elected pontiff. Trump quickly responded that there is no such plan at the moment. However he added that he really likes Pope’s brother who is famously a trump supporter.

Trump claimed,” His brother is a major, serious Trumper. He’s MAGA all the way. I like the Pope’s brother. And I think I like the Pope.”

Didn’t take them long to drag the MAGA brother of Pope Leo down to the White House for a photo op….btw wtf no suit how disrespectful pic.twitter.com/SdEL2P6YL7 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 21, 2025

Trump had met Pope Leo’s elder brother, Louis Prevost, during his visit to Florida. He described meeting the pontiff’s brother humorously, “He’s got MAGA signs all over the house.”

Trump’s very generic comment, however, drew laughter from Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Donald Trump had released a congratulatory message when Pope Leo was elected. He called his selection “a Great honor for our Country” and expressed eagerness to meet him.

The president has acknowledged that there was no formal meeting with Pope Leo XIV scheduled. The comments come after Trump’s public acknowledgement of the papal election last May. They reflected a mix of lighthearted political posturing and potential Vatican connection.

Damn! Pope Leo XIV tells Trump that the immigration policies he’s implemented are a blatant trampling on both the teachings of the Church and the promises of the American Dream! Amen! 👇👇👇👇👇👍💪👋🎤 pic.twitter.com/6LaknPVBst — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) May 14, 2025

Still, the White House has made no move to show that there is any diplomatic contact planned.

Donald Trump may try to align himself with Pope Leo XIV. However, their stance on several issues are the exact opposite of each other’s view. They may not see eye to eye on several issues, mainly immigration.

Long before Cardinal Robert Prevost ascended to the papacy, he was an outspoken critic of Trump-era policies. Even as a cardinal, he reposted a statement opposing Vice President JD Vance’s “ordo amoris” interpretation. JD Vance’s interpretation prioritized family and citizens over others, whereas then-Cardinal Prevost had remarked that “Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”

People are debating this comment by JD Vance. What he’s expressing is simply the doctrine of ordo amoris, or “order of love,” as discussed by Augustine and CS Lewis, among others. This refers to the proper ordering of one’s loves or affections according to Christian theology.… pic.twitter.com/bbpT0JJvOz — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) January 31, 2025

In 2018, Cardinal Timothy Dolan criticized Trump’s immigration agenda, which Cardinal Prevost shared again. He had even questioned the morality of separating a child from their family and border enforcement.

Social media users swiftly reacted to Trump’s “MAGA brother” comment. Some have called it inappropriate whereas others have highlighted the visual contrast between brothers. People have also pointed out the difference in opinion of the actual Pope and those who follow his teachings.

In the end, what began as a playful Trump anecdote has raised eyebrows for its political overtones. It has also signaled an attempt by the president to assert influence over religious and diplomatic messaging.