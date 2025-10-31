“He’s Lying” – Trump’s Bizarre Boast to Troops Backfires as Crowd Stays Silent and Netizens Call Out His Claims

Donald Trump recently addressed US troops aboard the USS George Washington at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Yokosuka, Japan. However, as he boasted about his ‘achievements,’ he was met with eerie silence. In an attempt to seek validation on a foreign land, Trump yelled louder about how prices for staples are low in the US after claiming that the inflation was the “worst” under the Biden administration.

Trump had hoped for claps and cheers as he kept rambling controversial claims and nicknames. But troops stood frozen behind him with barely any change in their expression as Trump counted his ‘victories’.

“Inflation back home, we had the worst inflation in the history of our country,” he said at one point in his speech before adding, “Energy costs are down. You know, energy costs are way down. Gasoline prices are way down. Grocery prices are way down.”

The 79-year-old President then added, “We have a little problem with beef. We’re going to get that down very quickly, but the prices are way down.”

The cheers didn’t come as he had hoped for! However, he continued, “Mortgage rates are down despite having an incompetent head of the Fed. I call him too late. He’s always too late. He’s too late in lowering interest rates. I call him Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell.”

And even his infamous sense of humor, where he likes to give people bizarre nicknames, didn’t impress the troops. Sharing the clip, journalist Aaron Rooper wrote on X, “Trump is met with utter silence from the troops in Japan as he lies that ‘grocery prices are way down.'”

Trump is met with utter silence from the troops in Japan as he lies that “grocery prices are way down” pic.twitter.com/lcTNlWXfT9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2025

While the cheers never came, the backlash was swift. Trump was thrashed for his attempt to paint a picture that average Americans are happy and thriving, while the ground reality is far from it. An X user called it “embarrassing,” while another just labeled it “lies.”

A frustrated American tweeted, “He can’t lie his way out of this one. Everyone buys groceries. You can’t escape the rising prices. It hits the middle income and lower hard. His rich friends, not so much. And he’s building a big beautiful ballroom to entertain them with $1,000 bottles of champagne & lobster.”

He can’t lie his way out of this one. Everyone buys groceries. You can’t escape the rising prices. It hits the middle income and lower hard.

His rich friends, not so much.

And he’s building a big beautiful ballroom to entertain them with $1,000 bottles of champagne & lobster. — VJK (@VJKUTZ) October 28, 2025

“What he doesn’t seem to realize is that those brave soldiers are getting the truth of what’s happening at home directly from their parents, family and friends who are personally seeing their dollars $$ being worth a lot less at grocery stores and gas stations day after day,” added another.

What he dont seem to realise is that those brave soldiers are getting the truth of whats happening at home directly from their parents, family and friends who are personally seeing their dollars $$ being worth a lot less at grocery stores and gas stations day after day.

Reposted — KennyBilly (@KeepingKen) October 28, 2025

Another wrote, “I returned from 21 days in France to an empty fridge. Went grocery shopping yesterday. Egg prices were UP as was butter. Lays potato chips (my must-have staple) were cheaper in France!”

“Lies only work when your audience doesn’t know you’re lying. He’s lying about the price everyday things Everyone there knows the real prices of these things,” reads another tweet.

Lies only work when your audience doesn’t know you’re lying

He’s lying about the price everyday things

Everyone there knows the real prices of these things — ElectricTorque (@ElectricTorque3) October 28, 2025

Meanwhile, some Internet users defended the silence from the crowd by citing, “This is how the troops are supposed to act. They are supposed to be apolitical in these situations.” Several other users pointed out a similar reasoning.

However, Trump’s claims about lower prices of staples remain debatable. An October 22 report by The New York Times says, “Trump, for the second day in a row, falsely said that grocery prices are ‘way down’ and that inflation was not affecting prices, except for beef. The last publicly available data showed inflation rising to nearly 3 percent in August. In addition to meat, prices also rose for fruits and vegetables, chicken, fish and eggs, new and used cars, and clothing.”