Jimmy Kimmel has taken a fresh jab at Donald Trump for starting the war with Iran and alleged that the president wants to use the war to shift focus from the Epstein files. Owing to how many times Donald Trump’s name appeared in the files, the comedian tagged the documents as Trump-Epstein Files and roasted Trump for trying to distract Americans by starting a war.

As the US and Israel’s joint conflict against Iran enters day 11, Kimmel mocked Trump’s assurance that the war would end soon. Jimmy Kimmel chimed in that it would be assuring had he not also claimed to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours.

Kimmel highlighted the dangerous aftermath of the conflict that has impacted the American economy. He claimed that the mess is so big that his own advisors now want him to put an end to this war. He stated, “The price of the oil and, as a result, gasoline has skyrocketed over the past 10 days. So much so that some of Trump’s advisors now want him to declare victory and pull out.”

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel blasting Trump for his baseball MAGA hat. Happy Taco Tuesday to all that think $55 MAGA merch is ridiculous. Give @jimmykimmel a thumbs up 👍 if you love how he stands up to a bully! Please Pass it on!! pic.twitter.com/VgqQTszo2J — DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) March 10, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel continued, “He’s going to make a huge mess and then walk away like it’s the toilet in the Lincoln bathroom. Trump claims we are way ahead of schedule on the war. He’s got a schedule, which means it should be over just around the time we see his taxes and the rest of the Trump-Epstein files.

Kimmel proceeded to claim that Donald Trump started the war to bury the Epstein files. Donald Trump’s name appears quite a number of times in the infamous files. However, the POTUS continues to deny involvement with the disgraced financier and claims that they had a falling out a long time ago.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host asserted, “Ironically, this war he launched to distract us from those could turn out to be more damaging to him than the Trump-Epstein files themselves. They’re saying this could be worse, and that would mean he would have to come up with another distraction from the war.”

🚨 The USA and Israel have launched coordinated air and missile strikes against Iran. The operation has several reported codenames, including “Roaring Lion” (Israel) and “Operation Epic Fury” (US). According to multiple sources reporting on the operation: · Military sites and… https://t.co/LDxvpboBdt — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) February 28, 2026

Kimmel went on to address Trump directly. He threw a suggestion at Donald Trump for when he’ll need to distract the world from the war he started and called for the release of the rest of the Epstein files.

“If you do need that (a distraction), Mr. President, I’ve got a good one. You know what would distract us from the war? Release the unreleased Trump-Epstein files. That would be a shiny object we could gather around.”

Jimmy Kimmel also trolled the secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, by calling him the “creep in charge” of the mission. Hegseth had attempted to encourage Americans by saying that the war “is not endless or protracted.”